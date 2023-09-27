Carlos Sainz Declares Ferrari Would Be Second Fastest Team in Upcoming Tracks by Hitting at McLaren’s Weakness

McLaren entered the 2023 season with high expectations but faced a catastrophic start. Their progress from Bahrain to the Singapore GP has been impressive and has helped them establish themselves as the second-best team behind the formidable Red Bull. However, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who halted Red Bull’s winning streak, suggests that McLaren’s comeback, which began at the Austrian GP, could end during the American leg when the F1 circus reaches the American circuits. Sainz has subtly hinted that McLaren’s one major weakness might relinquish their position to Ferrari, as reported by Race Fans.

The McLaren team endured a challenging start to the season, marked by P17 and P20 finishes and struggles at the Spanish and Miami GPs. While they’ve diligently worked to improve, a significant weakness persists: their upgrades haven’t bolstered their performance in slow-speed corners.

Carlos Sainz concurred with this assessment, suggesting that McLaren’s recent upgrades might position them for podium contention on high-speed circuits. However, as the season progresses to tracks like Mexico and Austin, Sainz anticipates that Scuderia Ferrari will likely emerge as the second-best team on the grid.

Carlos Sainz does a Mclaren Prophecy

While McLaren faced early-season struggles, Carlos Sainz excelled with the Prancing Horse, delivering one of his best performances in years. Despite Ferrari grappling with internal conflicts, these challenges motivated its drivers to perform at their peak. And now having halted Red Bull’s winning streak, Sainz appears unshackled and is optimistic about his team’s chances of soon surpassing McLaren.

As quoted by Race Fans, the Singapore GP winner said, “When we go to places like Mexico, even Austin, with more low-speed content, we will be very equal to them we will have a race with McLaren.”

Carlos Sainz leads Lando Norris by 35 points (150 vs. 115) in the driver standings, with a win under his belt however if we have a look at the other side Norris has more podiums (4 vs. 2), though the papaya army still seeks their first win. With challenging circuits ahead, it’s uncertain if they can catch up. So does that mean Ferrari will maintain a top-three finish, or can McLaren capitalize on their rival’s weaknesses?

Can Ferrari’s weakness aid McLaren to bounce in the points table?

In the 2023 season, Ferrari has experienced it all: poles, chases, defenses, DNFs, and strategic mishaps, including some laughs over their pit stops. However, at the Singapore GP, fortune finally smiled upon them, granting them a victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. This win could have come sooner if not for their Achilles’ heel: high tire degradation. However, despite being aware of Ferrari’s vulnerability, McLaren faces a daunting task in closing the gap in the standings.

A glance at the championship table reveals Ferrari’s substantial advantage, boasting 285 points compared to McLaren’s 172. This gap stems from McLaren’s early-season horrors and Ferrari’s adeptness at accumulating points. This leaves their primary aim to engage in a battle with the Silverstone-based team Aston Martin.

Aston Martin, the season’s dark horse currently occupies fourth place with 221 points, thanks to Fernando Alonso’s thrilling podium finishes. However, McLaren’s recent upgrades signal their intent to challenge them for fourth place and potentially cap off their season with a resounding victory, underlining their prospects for a promising 2024 campaign.