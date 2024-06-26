Carlos Sainz Dismisses Red Bull, Anoints New Best Team with No Weakness

Max Verstappen won his seventh race of the 2024 season in Spain last weekend, extending Red Bull’s lead at the top. However, there are drivers in the F1 grid who don’t think the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is at its dominant best anymore, including Carlos Sainz.

Over the last few weeks, McLaren has established itself as one of the fastest teams, both in Qualifying and the races. As such, Sainz believes that the Woking-based outfit has a firm hand on Red Bull’s throne.

“I don’t see any weak spots at McLaren at the moment,” said the 29-year-old, as per Motorsport. “I think Red Bull is still very good, but McLaren is fast everywhere, and I find that quite impressive.”

Sainz also states that while Red Bull and his team (Ferrari) continue to struggle on certain tracks, McLaren remains fast everywhere. This makes the MCL38 the most consistent car on the current grid.

Red Bull started this season in dominant fashion, just like they did in 2023 when they won 21 out of 22 races. This season, however, the Austrian stable isn’t the undisputed fastest anymore. Ferrari and Mercedes are showing signs of competitiveness, but it is McLaren who is pushing them the hardest.

Sainz isn’t the only one to point this out as even Red Bull’s chief Helmut Marko grows wary of the competition.

Carlos Sainz not the only one to concede to McLaren’s supremacy

Red Bull had high hopes for a comfortable outing in Barcelona, owing to the upgrades the team brought. McLaren, however, had plans of its own and stole the limelight in Qualifying when Lando Norris got the pole position.

Helmut Marko: “I have a new task for myself this weekend. I will watch Mercedes more closely. The flexing front wing is an important issue. I have to make sure everything goes according to the rule book.” [@eaurouge_ps / ORF] pic.twitter.com/Fcqs6VjJgF — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) June 21, 2024

Seeing the same, Marko prematurely conceded that his team was no longer the favorite to win the Spanish GP. Owing to high-tire degradation around the circuit, Marko believed that Norris had the upper hand.

The 81-year-old was wrong, but Norris was certainly up there with Verstappen, pushing him throughout. He even admitted that he had a bad start to the race because of garbage on the track, without which he could have won the race.