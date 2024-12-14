mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Got ‘Teary-Eyed’ in Abu Dhabi and Still Can’t Fathom His Exit From Ferrari

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

December 8, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Carlos Sainz of Ferrari is seen on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024

Carlos Sainz’s four-year association with Ferrari ended last weekend at the Abu Dhabi GP in a rather emotional affair. He had grown very attached to the team and performed exceptionally well, which is why he shed tears following his final outing.

Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan could not make much sense of this exit. Sainz was consistent, and together with Leclerc, made a real push for the Constructors’ title this year.

Jordan also described how Sainz was feeling after the chequered flag was waved at the Yas Marina Circuit and hinted that he would need time to cope with his departure.

“The whole of Ferrari, they were all upstairs, as you know,” Jordan said on the Formula for Success podcast. in the units where they have the hospitality, and Carlos Sr. was in tears. Carlos himself was in tears. He still doesn’t quite understand why he was let go. And to be quite honest, neither do I.”

Sainz was negotiating his contract with Ferrari in the early stages of 2024 when Lewis Hamilton made himself available. And Ferrari pounced on the opportunity. Letting go of Leclerc—their long-term project—was never an option, so it was Sainz who had to be sacrificed.

Although Sainz was distraught, as Jordan insisted, he found it easier to deal with the fact that it was a seven-time World Champion who was replacing him, as he admitted on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

Sainz’s new destination

Normally, there wouldn’t be a shortage of suitors for Sainz on the grid but news of him leaving Ferrari came at a time when most top teams already had their spots filled. As a result, he had to choose between the backmarkers — Alpine, Sauber, and Williams.

He chose Williams, putting faith in James Vowles’ project to take the Grove-based squad to the front after the 2026 regulations.

With a Mercedes power unit set to align with the reset, Sainz has the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on Williams’ potential resurgence. If he can contribute significantly, his name could join the ranks of legends like Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet, and Damon Hill (all Williams Champions) in the history books.

