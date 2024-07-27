Carlos Sainz is Hoping For a Win After Horrible Final Lap in Belgian GP Qualifying

Carlos Sainz had a difficult Q3 session at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. The #55 driver will start from seventh on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after pole-sitter Max Verstappen takes a ten-place grid drop for a brand-new engine.

The Ferrari driver had out-qualified his teammate Charles Leclerc consecutively for the last three races. However, after a “horrible” final flying lap, the Spaniard finds himself in a difficult position with Leclerc inheriting the pole position following Verstappen’s penalty.

Pit Debrief quoted the #55 driver as ruing an opportunity to grab his fourth Grand Prix win. Sainz said, “I think that if we would be starting ahead of them, there would be a strong chance of holding on to a podium, or if Max [Verstappen] doesn’t make it through [the] field, maybe a win.”

After a strong Q1 and Q2, Carlos Sainz was left to rue a horrible final lap in Q3 at the #BelgianGP, believing a podium or potentially even a win could have been on if he started on pole tomorrow. #F1 Full quotes from the Spaniard: https://t.co/lsCAlt4t7i pic.twitter.com/xS2p1VRxv2 — Pit Debrief (@PitDebrief) July 27, 2024

Despite a tough outing for Sainz, Ferrari have positives to take on from the Qualifying session at the Belgian GP. The last few race weekends had seen them slip down the order behind rivals like McLaren and Mercedes. With Leclerc on pole, Ferrari could be looking at making it three wins in 2024 if the Monegasque can keep the competition behind him.

Leclerc optimistic of winning 2024 Belgian GP

Pole position is always an encouraging sign for a racing driver. However, given the characteristics of the four-mile-long Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the #16 driver has expressed his reservations about converting the pole into a race win. That being said, Leclerc has not given up completely.

The #16 driver was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “It feels good to be starting at the front of the grid. It isn’t the easiest track on which to defend the first position on the opening lap, but I will do everything to convert this to a victory for the team.”

Charles Leclerc: It feels good to be starting at the front of the grid. It isn’t the easiest track on which to defend the first position on the opening lap, but I will do everything to convert this to a victory for the team. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) July 27, 2024

The rain-soaked session might have mixed up the field in terms of car performance during qualifying. Leclerc will have Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton starting behind him. And with a dry race expected, it might be a task too complex for Leclerc to keep faster cars such as the RB20 and W15 behind him for too long.