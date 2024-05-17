Carlos Sainz Looks Concerned With a 4 Word Response on F1 Future

Carlos Sainz’s future has been one of the biggest topics of discussion this F1 season, with his Ferrari exit just months away. Despite reportedly having multiple suitors, nothing concrete seems to come out of Sainz’s camp and the Spaniard is now concerned.

Appearing for media duties ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend, Sainz addressed questions surrounding his team for 2025. His answer was simple – “Don’t worry. When I have them, I will let you know.”

The reporter then asked him if his move is still a long way off being confirmed. To this, a four-worded response all but confirms that there is tension within Sainz’s entourage.

“I think so, yeah. It’s not moving too quick.”

Sainz will have to vacate his Ferrari seat at the end of the season, even though he has performed well over the last four years. His stint at Maranello will come to an end as a result of Lewis Hamilton joining the outfit.

On paper, Mercedes seems like his best chance of landing a top team. Because the Silver Arrows too, are looking for a replacement for the Briton. However, a potential move is more complicated than it appears.

Why Carlos Sainz’s Mercedes move can’t materialize

Mercedes want an experienced driver, capable of winning races to replace Hamilton. At the same time, they also want their young drivers’ academy prodigy Kimi Antonelli to make history with the outfit. That is why they don’t want to tie another driver to the seat too long, as they risk losing Antonelli, who will be on the sidelines as Mercedes wants him to develop further.

The Brackley-based outfit reportedly offered Sainz a one-year deal which the 29-year-old is not too happy about. He wants his future to be secure, especially after what happened at Ferrari with Hamilton’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Wolff wants three-time world champion Max Verstappen to don the Mercedes colors. This move could prove to be a “too good to be true” alternative for Wolff, but considering the cracks Red Bull are showing, it is not unfathomable.

For Sainz, this closes another door. But he has to decide his future soon, as more options will keep shutting the door on him as time passes.