Carlos Sainz One of the Contenders for Esteban Ocon’s Alpine Seat but Not the Favorite

It was announced earlier today that Alpine was not going to renew Esteban Ocon’s contract after the end of the 2024 season. This has come as a huge surprise in the paddock and has added yet another twist to the driver market story this year. With Ocon now leaving the French team, the paddock is rife with chatter about his possible replacement. Naturally, many names have cropped up in the discussion about Ocon’s replacement.

Jack Doohan, Alpine’s official reserve driver, and ex-Haas man, Mick Schumacher are the two prime candidates to take over from the departing Frenchman. Even Carlos Sainz‘s name has crept into the conversation, but Craig Slater believes he is not the favorite to be replacing Ocon owing to his interests lying with the likes of Audi or Williams.

While reporting for Sky Sports F1, Slater revealed, “There is this little pool of drivers potentially available including the likes of Valtteri Bottas and maybe even Carlos Sainz.” Slater went on to explain that if Sainz is not able to come to terms with the likes of Williams or Audi, then and only then would he consider making a return to his old stomping grounds.

Doohan has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the Alpine driver academy. He impressed the team with his performances in F2 last year where he finished 3rd in the championship.

As of 2024, he is the Enstone-based team’s reserve driver and might make a handful of FP1 appearances this season as the team assesses him as a potential option for a 2025 race seat. The 21-year-old Australian might have the inside line at that Alpine seat but he will have to stave off drivers with prior F1 experience.

Who are the possible candidates for Alpine in 2025?

Alpine are not out of options in terms of a solid driver lineup for 2025. The very first name that has cropped up in this conversation is that of Mick Schumacher. The German is a former F3 European and F2 champion, and has considerable F1 experience under his belt.

He raced for Haas for two years before the Kannapolis-based side dropped him at the end of 2022. In 2023, he was a Mercedes F1 development driver and this year is competing in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine. The first three races of the WEC season have seen him come pointless but he knows the Alpine outfit inside out.

: Mick Schumacher has expressed his desire to return to Formula 1, stating that it has always been his goal and dream. With rumors swirling about potential unrest between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at Alpine following their clash at the Monaco Grand Prix, Schumacher’s name… pic.twitter.com/eTt8W9Gy66 — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) May 28, 2024

Another name that has been very strongly linked with them is that of Valtteri Bottas. Sauber (who will become the Audi works team from 2026) might not renew the Finn’s contract. However, the race-winning pedigree that he showcased at Mercedes could lure the Enstone-based team into giving him a contract offer.

The driver market for 2025 and beyond is still very fluid. Alpine’s decision to sack Ocon has only made it spicier. But, the team themselves are in no hurry to lock in a replacement for the #31 driver and may take as much time as they need to secure a solid driver lineup for next season onwards.