Carlos Sainz personally experienced the effects of Netflix’s $744 Million boost in F1

Formula 1 hit a major market when it joined with Netflix to create a Formula 1 docu-series, and Carlos Sainz personally experienced the effects.

Netflix’s Drive to Survive has attracted a huge audience worldwide, especially in America. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz shared his hands-on experience of the big boom of F1 in the world when he was in America.

In the second quarter of the 2022 season, F1’s total revenue has boomed to $744 Million. The sport has even come up with new races in the United States to increase its popularity and has been successful in doing so.

In a chat with the Pitstop Podcast, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said that the sport’s popularity in America had grown so much that it is hard to have a normal life in the streets for the F1 stars.

Adding to that, Sainz recalled that before the race in Miami, he went out for dinner in a restaurant and as soon as he entered, everybody in the restaurant stood up applauding for him.

He thanked the American fans because they made him feel great. The Spanish driver said, “I didn’t expect to go to a restaurant, and suddenly everyone starts to clap.”

Also Read: McLaren boss fumes at FIA for snubbing 7-time race winning IndyCar driver

Carlos Sainz is encouraged by Ferrari’s form

The Scuderia has come a long way from having their worst result in their history to fighting at the top and even going for the championship title.

While some issues with the car and blunders from both Ferrari strategists and the drivers saw them face a lot of backlashes, the car has gotten back at the top.

Seeing the developments that the Italian giants have brought, Sainz is quite motivated for his way forward with the team.

Sainz admits that the team has made mistakes and is still learning but is happy that the learning will help them improve next year.

The team started the 2022 season with a strong position in the 2022 championship but was soon beaten by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The second half of the season has been especially disappointing for the Tifosi and the team.

Also Read: McLaren boss calls $430 Million team boss ‘silly’ after Oscar Piastri saga