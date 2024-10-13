mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Reflects on Ferrari Farewell: Aiming for One Last Win Before Williams Adventure

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Carlos Sainz Reflects on Ferrari Farewell: Aiming for One Last Win Before Williams Adventure

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

After enjoying his most successful years in F1 while driving for Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will jump ship to Williams in 2025. Still, the Spaniard is hungry for more glory in what will be his final six races for the legendary Italian outfit. In an interview with Marca, Sainz reflected on his farewell from Ferrari and expressed the wish to win at least one more race in 2024.

Per FormulaPassion, he said, “My mind is increasingly motivated by the adventure in Williams, but I would like to win one more race before saying goodbye to Ferrari.”

Previously, Sainz had revealed his keenness to enjoy his last season with Ferrari when there were consistent questions about his future. He stated that he wants to enjoy driving for a top team as there is no guarantee that he will get another chance to get podiums and win races after leaving Ferrari.

That notion cannot be more true, as Williams’ current competitive state is way worse than Ferrari’s. During his four years at Ferrari, Sainz has registered multiple podiums and won three Grands Prix. In 2024, he started the season with a bang with several podiums and a win in Australia despite knowing that he would leave the team next season.

With Lewis Hamilton taking his seat, Sainz understands why he has to leave — as Ferrari cannot resist the lure of having a seven-time world champion drive for them. At the same time, he would have ideally wanted to extend his stay at the Maranello outfit to add more wins and podiums to his highly successful stint.

Regardless, Sainz also keeps the ambition to win races with Williams — something that may take years to happen. Still, the 30-year-old is hopeful to prove that his move to the Grove outfit is right. He said,

“Nothing would excite me more than winning a GP with Williams, because it would show that I made the right decision. Winning with Williams would perhaps be the highest peak of my career.”

Time will tell if Sainz and Williams can achieve this seemingly impossible feat in the years to come. For now, it will be an emotional farewell for the Spaniard at Ferrari and he would ideally want to sign off with a bang.

