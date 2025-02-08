Carlos Sainz Takes a Cheat Day Only a Few Days After ‘Running Away’ From Williams’ Canteen for Fitness

2025 Williams driver Carlos Sainz was recently spotted running away from the team’s canteen at their Grove-based facilities. The #55 driver wanted to be in tip-top shape and couldn’t bear the sight of the goodies that the team had on offer for him.

At the start of a season, many drivers become uber-strict about their diets. They want to get into the season in their best shape possible as weight saving is crucial for performance on track. Moreover, a healthier driver is more likely to have that edge in terms of reactions required for elite Grand Prix racing.

However, just days after running away from the Williams canteen, the 30-year-old took to his social media to show off his meal. He posted a picture of him eating crepes, with a 55 — his car number — drawn over them.

Carlos Sainz having a cheat day pic.twitter.com/61bGJDRIEO — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) February 8, 2025

Fans hypothesized this as the #55 driver enjoying a cheat meal. No doubt, before his cheat meal, Sainz Jr. had put many hours of his off-season into getting ready for the season to come this year.

After his departure from Ferrari, Sainz has been very adamant that he wants to kick off his Williams career on the right note. Naturally, his health and diet are a crucial part of ensuring he fulfills his ambitions with the iconic British team.

What does Sainz expect from Williams?

When the news was announced that Sainz would be racing for Williams from 2025 onwards, many fans and paddock insiders looked at it with a bit of apprehension. The team had finished a disappointing ninth in the Constructors’ standings last season.

However, there were compelling reasons for Sainz to put his faith in the Grove-based team. “When I started discussing more in detail with James [Vowles], I realized that he had put together a very strong project here at Williams,” he explained in a video uploaded to the team’s YouTube channel.

Sainz also has his own track record in hindsight to believe in the project at Williams. The 30-year-old drove for McLaren between 2019 and 2020 before moving to Ferrari and was always confident that the Woking-based outfit would win the championship soon.

Four years later, the Spaniard’s prediction came true as McLaren won their first Constructors’ title since 1998 last year. “I remember when I left McLaren (after 2020), I really thought there were really good people there, and the team could be world champions in the future,” he said.