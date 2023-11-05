Max Verstappen Recollects Nostalgia as the Onboard Radio Plays Songs He Listened to With His Father, Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen managed to continue his dominance as he came away with his 17th race win of the season in Brazil after an interesting battle with Lando Norris at the start. After taking the chequered flag, while on his way to Parc Ferme, Verstappen was hit with nostalgia as Red Bull played some songs on the onboard radio that the Dutchman used to listen to as a child as per an F1 journalist.

After the race was over and Verstappen was congratulated by both his race engineer as well as Christian Horner, Red Bull played Green Green Grass of Home by Tom Jones over the team radio. Verstappen commented, “Very nice, I’m not a good singer” but soon started singing along to the tunes as he surely reminisced about his childhood.

As per F1 journalist Erik Van Haren, Verstappen used to listen to this particular song with his father, Jos Verstappen, while on the bus on their way to Italy. The three-time world champion spent the majority of his childhood traveling to racing circuits across Europe along with his father.

Jos, who himself was an F1 driver during his youth, wrapped up his career quite early to focus on mentoring his son. Max credits his father quite a lot for everything that he has achieved today and there is also quite a bit of similarity in how both father and son approach racing since both are very aggressive.

Fans were absolutely amused by Max’s attempt at singing with some of them mentioning that he should join Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and create some music together.

Max Verstappen secures another routine victory with Lando Norris behind him

Max Verstappen started the race from pole position and got off to a brilliant start. With Lando Norris making up four positions from P6 and reaching P2 by the time the cars reached turn 2, things were set to be close during the restart caused by the Red flag.

However, Verstappen managed to get a good start during the restart as well and fended off Norris, who himself was busy defending against Lewis Hamilton. From there, it was a routine victory for Verstappen as he held on to his lead with Norris finishing 8.277 seconds behind him.

Even though Red Bull still have the edge against all of the other teams, McLaren have surely managed to make some headway. Norris managed to claim P2 in both the Sprint as well as the main race, demonstrating the fact that the MCL60 is surely the best car after Red Bull.

Oscar Piastri did not manage to make the best out of the race after he got caught in the turn 1 tangle between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen. However, Norris’ result would surely give McLaren the boost that they need to carry on with this progress.