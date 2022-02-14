“The downforce level is lower than last year”– Yuki Tsunoda have high hopes with new AlphaTauri car after first impression

Yuki Tsunoda has high hopes with the new Alpha Tauri car after driving the new setup on the simulator; claims about lower downforce.

AlphaTauri on Monday revealed their new car for the 2022 season in a video that can be imagined in the most fashionable way. The car looks glamorous and ready to roll on the tracks.

During the official reveal video, Yuki Tsunoda, who was spotted wearing those high-fashion AlphaTauri clothes, talked about how stunning the car looked.

introducing the AT03 💙 the Style of a New Era is here! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FBmqzx6ggE — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2022

“It really does look great. Of course, we’ve not seen the real car on track yet, but the new shape and design are really cool, and I think the livery suits it really well and I hope everyone enjoys the launch video,” Tsunoda said in an official press release from his team.

The Japanese race driver revealed that the team is still adapting to the data. He felt a similar nature between the new car and the car they used in Abu Dhabi.

“The team is still adapting a lot of the data for the sim from the wind tunnel, so even if it’s not the full specification, it gave me a similar feeling to the car we used at the Abu Dhabi test at the end of last season.”

Yuki Tsunoda have high expectations

The Japanese sensation will be entering his sophomore year in F1. The stakes this time are higher, and he needs to prove his worth. Thus, the Japanese have massive faith in the car after the simulator results.

“Obviously, the downforce level is lower than last year and I could feel that through some corners. Overall, I got a good impression from the simulator work, so now we will see at the Barcelona shakedown how the car moves on track,” said Tsunoda.

The test in Barcelona is less than 10 days away, but no telecast and minimal media coverage is allowed. So, nothing substantial will be surfaced until Bahrain.

