Carlos Sainz’s $3.1 Million Damage Bill Isn’t a Good News to Williams

Sainz, driver of Williams Racing Formula One Team with the FW46 F1 race car no 55, spotted in the pit with a white track suit and helmet during post-season test day at the YAS circuit, after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 10, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2024 campaign was one to forget for Williams who finished a disappointing ninth in the standings after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. But more alarming statistics have come to light that threaten the team’s chances going into 2025.

Instead of working on the pace of the FW46, the team had to spend upwards of $9 million in only repair bills last year. With Carlos Sainz’s arrival, the team would expect the steady head of the #55 driver to reduce their repair bills. But, 2024 saw the Spanish racing ace as one of the biggest culprits in the Destructors’ standings.

As per F1 YouTuber and Content Creator Aldas, the former Ferrari driver accounted for almost $3.1 million in damages for the Maranello-based team. This would not come as a comforting statistic for Williams team principal James Vowles. Sainz ranked in at P5 — just two places below the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto.

Sparks fly on the streets of Baku! This moment between Sainz and Perez effectively ended the race, and cost both the chance of a podium!#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/iR6UTynvpv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

Sainz’s three million dollar repair bill to Ferrari can largely be attributed to two incidents last season. His first big shunt came at the Azerbaijan GP, when he made contact with Sergio Perez on the very last lap of the race, ruining his SF-24 and a well-deserved shot at the podium. He also crashed out in Q2 at the São Paulo GP with a big shunt.

Why did Williams have such a high repair bill in 2024?

High-value shunts were an underlying theme for Williams in 2024. All three of their drivers racked up at least a million dollars in damages. The team replaced Logan Sargeant with Colapinto for the remaining nine races of the season after the American’s huge Dutch GP crash.

Meanwhile, Albon suffered two huge shunts in Australia and Brazil as did Colapinto who crashed out of the São Paulo GP. But was it just bad luck or something more concerning that led to Williams’ woes last season?

It can be safely concluded that the FW46 wasn’t the easiest of cars to drive. Moreover, Albon himself hinted that the car’s composition led to many of the crashes the fans saw last year.

He explained, “If you look, part of the problem is with the weight. We had certain parts that were made of metal instead of carbon. That caused other parts of the car to break down. Because of this, we actually kept hurting ourselves.”