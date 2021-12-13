“Carlos that I wanted to be” – Carlos Sainz ends Ferrari debut season on a high; overtakes Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Standings

“Carlos that I wanted to be” – Carlos Sainz ended the season on the podium, helping him overtake former and current teammates Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Standings.

Carlos Sainz has rightfully earned the moniker of ‘Mr. Consistent’, performing on a strong level in his stint at McLaren, and now Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz now has the most points in F1 history without a victory 😤 pic.twitter.com/DQBbBEX3GS — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 5, 2021

The Spaniard has finished P5 overall in his first season with the Scuderia, an impressive achievement, considering he left behind former McLaren teammate Lando Norris, and current Ferrari Charles Leclerc.

“Yes, it’s truly a great way to end a very positive first year in Ferrari for me. To finish it with a podium that probably no one will remember – I’ll add it to the collection – because of whatever was happening in front.

“We were in the right place at the right time all the time with a good pace and yeah, a podium to end a magic season, first season for me at Ferrari. P5 in the championship I think. I took it all today and definitely enjoyed it.

“I enjoyed it a lot and put together everything that I have learned through this first year to put probably my strongest race in Ferrari together.”=

“It definitely gives me satisfaction to finish the year stronger than I started. I think I also managed to start the year on a very good level, which was the biggest challenge, learning a new car. “Then I had a lot of things to improve on my driving. On the starts, on the race management and then I would say this last third of the season I’ve been the Carlos that I wanted to be, and the Carlos of the two very strong years in McLaren, and this has given me the opportunity to be very good in qualifying again, and good in the races and yes, consistent.