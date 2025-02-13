mobile app bar

Carmen Mundt Lists 10 International Destinations She Visited With Boyfriend George Russell in 2024

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Formula 1 GP Mexico Mexico City George Russell 63, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and partner Carmen Montero Mundt Formula 1 GP Mexico Mexico City Sunday, 27 10 2024

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Carmen Mundt has the peculiar privilege of traveling around the world owing to her F1 driver boyfriend, George Russell. Mundt has often accompanied the Mercedes F1 driver around the various destinations he races at and of course on holidays.

To wrap up her travel diary for 2024, she took to her Instagram account to share 10 destinations that she visited with the #63 driver throughout last season. She captioned the post, “Just got pics from a disposable camera that was in our bag around the world 2024.”

Mundt shared pictures from her travels with Russell at places such as Monaco, Silverstone, New York, Mexico City, Budapest, Sicily, and Sierra Nevada, to just name a few. But this beckons a question: How many more places could they have traveled if the Briton had a private jet?

 

A post shared by Carmen Montero Mundt (@carmenmmundt)

It is a common misconception in the Formula 1 paddock that all the drivers own a private jet. But it is a fact that the three-time Grand Prix winner does not own a private jet, as he revealed last year.

The luxury of owning private jets is something that is reserved only for a select few drivers. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of them with an exquisite Bombardier Challenger 605. That said, the #44 driver sold that jet back in 2019 — another push from the 40-year-old towards his goals of sustainability.

As things stand, only four-time world champion Max Verstappen owns a private jet. In fact, the 27-year-old recently upgraded his old jet to get a brand new $50,000,000 Falcon 8X.

In reality, most of the drivers travel on company expenses. It is either the team that funds the travel and logistics of the drivers or the cost burden is shared by the sponsors of the team.

