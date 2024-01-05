Lewis Hamilton Once Innocently Claimed He ‘Couldn’t Live’ Without His Ex-Girlfriend Jodia Ma

Lewis Hamilton was once asked about things he could not live without and it was then that he innocently named his ex-girlfriend Jodia Ma. The Briton made this revelation when asked about what were the things he would need if stranded on a remote island.

Frank Worrall quoted Hamilton’s reply in the 38-year-old’s biography by stating, “Music (‘My MP3 player as I couldn’t cope without having any music’), his girlfriend. And unsurprisingly, a super-fast form of transport: ‘A speedboat with a full tank of fuel would be useful’”.

Hamilton made these remarks soon after he made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007. He first met Ma at a party in London in 2003 during their college days together thanks to one of their close mutual friends. They then dated for four years.

In the autobiography, Lewis Hamilton: My Story, Hamilton revealed why he broke up with Ma. The former McLaren driver said that once he got into F1, he realized that he will not have enough time on his hands to spend with Ma.

However, it is pertinent to note that it did not take too long for Hamilton to move on. Soon after, he began dating Nicole Scherzinger in 2007.

They had an ‘on and off’ relationship until 2015, following which they mutually decided to split. While Hamilton is rumored to have had several other relationships, he never thought of settling down.

The 38-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj, among several others. Most recently, there were also rumors that Hamilton could potentially be dating Shakira.

Lewis Hamilton dated Nicole Scherzinger for the longest

Lewis Hamilton’s most serious relationship perhaps was with Nicole Scherzinger as they dated for eight years. However, it is pertinent to note that even in his relationship with Scherzinger, the two broke up multiple times.

While it remains unclear about why the duo exactly broke up for good in 2015, it is pertinent to note that Hamilton has always been completely focused on F1. He once interestingly also revealed that his first priority was cars and then Scherzinger.

As quoted by nypost.com, Hamilton said, “My cars are my babies. I used to say when I had a girlfriend, ‘I’m taking one of the girls out’. So you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars“.

While Hamilton has matured a lot since he made these remarks, his priority has not changed. The 38-year-old continues to remain focused on F1 and is ready to fight harder than ever to win a record-eighth championship.

When The Times asked him about the same ahead of the 2023 season, Hamilton simply replied that he is “a workaholic“. Because of the huge amount of travel, he believes he does not have time to be in a relationship. However, he did state in the interview that he is open to having a family once he retires from F1.