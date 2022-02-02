“It is impossible to compare them”- Helmut Marko draws similarities between Max Verstappen, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen clinched his first title in 2021 but the Red Bull advisor believes that he has things in common with the two F1 legends.

Red Bull advisor believes that Max Verstappen shares a few qualities with F1 legends Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

While Senna and Schumacher have collectively won 10 world championships among themselves, Max Verstappen snatched his first championship in 2021. Despite Verstappen being a younger and less experienced driver than the two F1 legends, Marko thinks there are similarities.

Marko did point out that each driver had a different technology to work with and that makes it impossible to draw an accurate picture. He explained, “It is impossible to compare them because they are different periods.”

“But what they all have is a complete focus – you can also call it recklessness. There is nothing else but, ‘I want to win and I will do everything for it.'”

Max Verstappen has incredible willpower that sets him apart

Furthermore, Marko also explained how sometimes the Dutchman pushes the car beyond the possibilities. Verstappen’s will to give it a try makes him different from all the other drivers.

Marko commented, “They grow beyond normally non-existent possibilities.” The 78-year-old pointed out the qualifying lap of the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021. Verstappen was about to claim the pole position in Jeddah but a last-corner mishap ruined his efforts.

Marko said, “The qualifying lap of Max in Jeddah comes to mind, even if it didn’t work out. You could see that he was pushing the car so hard – it was even visible.”

Moreover, Marko explained that the other driver can not relax if the Dutchman is behind them. “In the races, Hamilton knows that he can’t leave the smallest gap open for Verstappen,” he added.

“He’s already poking in when the other guy can’t even see him in the rear-view mirror. This incredible willpower with the necessary talent makes all the difference.”

