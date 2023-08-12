“Cemetery of...”: Sore Loser Charles Leclerc’s Dark Side Exposed by His Childhood Friend and F1 Rival

Even though F1 is one of the most competitive sports in the world, there are still drivers who share some close friendships. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Alpine racer Pierre Gasly are perhaps the best example of two great friends who grew up together and finally achieved their dream of making it to F1. With Gasly having grown up with Leclerc, he was also able to expose a dark side of the Monegasque.

Advertisement

The Frenchman’s take on Leclerc is interesting as the Ferrari driver is usually a very calm individual in the paddock. Even though Leclerc has his moments of frustration on the team radio when Ferrari makes some mistakes, the 25-year-old is able to recollect himself soon afterward. It is this reason why Gasly’s recent remarks about Leclerc are nothing short of surprising.

Gasly explains how Charles Leclerc reacted when he lost

In a recent post put up by Alpine, Pierre Gasly was asked to Explain the Gram. He was given several images from his own Instagram profile and had to explain the details behind those posts. One of the images that Gasly was given was about him with Leclerc when he was 13.

Advertisement

Speaking of the image, the Frenchman labeled it as “cute“. He then added how the duo already knew each other for four years by then. After stating the same, Gasly added how furious Leclerc would get when he would lose games on the PlayStation console.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlpineF1Team/status/1690048665694412813?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Us playing Guitar Hero. Smashing PlayStation controllers when I was beating Charles at games. He literally had…I have never seen this in my life. He had like 40 controllers that he broke after losing against his little brother or myself. Like a cemetery of guitars for Guitar Heroes,” explained Gasly.

The Alpine driver then concluded his remarks by stating that the competition between them has always been so high that they would keep arguing with each other when things did not go their way. As for Leclerc, the childhood incidents with Gasly just seem to reflect the kind of personality that he has.

Leclerc has often been hard on himself

Charles Leclerc is well known to be a driver in the paddock that is extremely critical of himself. And it seems that he is also aware of the same, having admitted that he hates making mistakes.

Advertisement

As quoted by scuderiafans.com, the Monegasque told The Race, “The most difficult moments for me are always my mistakes because I am always very strict with myself. And every time I make a mistake I always react in a worse way than when someone else makes a mistake.

This kind of attitude from the 25-year-old was also witnessed at the French Grand Prix last year when the Monegasque lost a certain victory, having made a mistake from the lead of the race. Soon after he made this mistake, he was heard shouting, “Noooooo” on the Ferrari team radio. This is one of the many moments when Leclerc has lost his temper when he has made a mistake himself.