Brazil or England? Who does Lewis Hamilton support in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

16 of the 20 Drivers in the 2022 F1 grid will be cheering for their home countries in this year’s World Cup in Qatar. England is the most represented team in the F1 grid with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris representing the nation.

Germany, France, Canada and Spain have 2 drivers each to cheer them. While Thailands Alex Albon, China’s Zhou Guanyu, Finlands Valtteri Bottas and Monaco’s Charles Leclerc will be neutrals as their nations won’t be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

F1 drivers were asked which country according to them will clinch the trophy this time. It was obvious that drivers will be cheering for their countries when the tournament kicks off.

Esteban Ocon and his future Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly predicted defending champions France. While his former teammate Fernando Alonso and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz chose Spain.

Alonso welcomed players from Uruguay’s national squad on Friday. Uruguay and Real Madrid player Federico Valverde gifted the Spaniard, a Madridista himself, a signed jersey of the team along with a Real Madrid shirt.

Fede Valverde and the Uruguayan team met Fernando Alonso. #rmlive 🇺🇾 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/jZtC1szpya — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) November 18, 2022

Even minnows Canada received representation from Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll. But we did receive some interesting answers.

Also Read: “I went to him to talk about what Black Lives Matter meant” – Lewis Hamilton claims it made no difference speaking Max Verstappen about massive anti-racism movement

Lewis Hamilton was confused between supporting Brazil and England.

Lewis Hamilton is a die-hard football fan at heart. The Briton is an Arsenal fan since childhood and even played football growing up in school alongside former England international Ashley Young.

But the Brit is confused between rooting for England or 5-time World Cup winners Brazil. Lewis is loved in Brazil where he received honorary citizenship from. His solution was simple, “I’m gonna have a t-shirt for Brazil and England stitched together!”

🏎️ x ⚽️ Our grid predicts the winners of the World Cup! 👀#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dyaPIAowrs — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

If you felt that was a bit off, Alex Albon predicted Thailand to win the cup. And they aren’t even going to Qatar in the first place! While Mick Schumacher claimed retirement-bound Sebastian Vettel will win the World Cup!

Mick Schumacher was asked who he thinks is going to win the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/tCeHBsYTRJ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 20, 2022

The 2022 F1 Champion predicts the Netherlands will break their World cup final curse this year. While his teammate Sergio Perez will be rooting for Mexico and Argentina

Interestingly neutral Bottas will support Switzerland in the World cup. While his Chinese teammate Zhou feels Belgium or Portugal will be victorious.

Daniel Ricciardo made a bold prediction, stating someone from Group D will be winning. Group D consists of France, Tunisia, Denmark and his home country Australia.

Ricciardo said, “I’ll either be saying ‘yeah, not bad mate!’ or ‘Enchanté’.” Let’s hope for the best to win.

Also Read: “Forza Ferrari and Hala Madrid!”- 27-year old Carlos Sainz refuses to sign Barcelona jersey being a Real Madrid fan himself