Ferrari’s Homecoming Offer for Mick Schumacher Collapses

Mick Schumacher — everyone admits he is talented, but no one wants him. Since 2021, his life has not quite been the same, as a short turbulent F1 stint with Haas gradually phased him out of the rumors that captured headlines in the silly season. Currently a Mercedes reserve, Schumacher was in talks for a return to Ferrari, but even that deal fell through.

Soy Motor reported that Ferrari, in search of a new World Endurance Championship (WEC) driver, approached Schumacher. The number of sponsors he could have brought to the table initially interested the Maranello-based squad, who ultimately settled for Phil Hanson.

Schumacher already has WEC experience, having driven for Alpine in the series. He even got his first podium earlier this year in Fuji, a remarkable achievement, which he hoped F1 teams would notice. It seems like Ferrari did have a look, but his feat in the Endurance tracks got him in the shortlist for the WEC and not F1. And even that failed to materialize.

Why Ferrari didn’t sign Schumacher remains unknown, but is yet another blow to his chances of staying in the F1 environment. How? Because being a part of Ferrari’s hypercar division usually gets drivers into the reserve F1 role, which as Oliver Bearman proved earlier this season, could be a way to get to the grid.

Bearman had no idea that he would take part in not one, but three races in 2024, which he used to prove his merit. The Ferrari reserve has now landed a full-time seat with Haas for 2025. Schumacher, meanwhile, will have to keep an eye out for other options.

What’s in store for Schumacher?

The F1 doors for 2025 have been closed for quite some time for Schumacher. Still, he wants to remain close to F1. There were reports that the 25-year-old got offers from IndyCar, but he declined them because of his desire to stay in Europe, the hub for F1.

Williams, Sauber, RB, and all the teams that potentially had a seat open for the upcoming campaign, refused to bring Schumacher on board. There are also rumors that Valtteri Bottas will be the new Mercedes reserve driver for 2025, which was Schumacher’s link to F1 these last two years. As such, that avenue could close for the German driver too.

A Ferrari homecoming could still be on the cards for the former Haas driver. Robert Shwartzman, who competed for Ferrari in the WEC in 2024 and served as their reserve driver, is set to join Prema in IndyCar next season.

Additionally, Bearman will vacate his role at Ferrari, creating a potential opening. This is an opportunity the Italian team could look to negotiate for his return. However, the fact that he was rejected by their Endurance project does not paint a very promising picture on that front either.