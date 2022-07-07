F1 Sprint Race Schedule: When and How to Watch Formula 1 Sprint Race for Austrian Grand Prix?

F1 Sprint Race Schedule: When and How to watch the sprint race of the Australian Grand Prix this Saturday as drivers aim for more points.

The upcoming Austrian Grand Prix would be having a Sprint race, which will decide the grid positions for the main race. Moreover, it would also give points to the top 8 drivers (previously it was the top three drivers).

This will be the second sprint race of the season, before this, it happened in Imola, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated it. It followed by his race win, and the Dutchman had a perfect weekend, as he bagged the pole, the sprint race win and the main race win.

He is the first driver in the history of F1 to get all the results in a single Grand Prix in this format. The mammoth points haul allowed him to considerably catch up then title leader Charles Leclerc.

Therefore, with good rewards in sight, the 100km race will be fun at the Red Bull ring. The start grid positions for the compressed race would be decided on Friday’s qualifying.

The sprint races are prone to be more dynamic and unpredictable. As the teams are vying like a normal race, instead of driving the car at their top speeds in clean air, there are more chances of errors.

Looking ahead to the action at Red Bull Ring this weekend, mixed weather in store! Damp Friday morning and it could also come into play race day! How much comes down and the support races clear the track. Saturday Sprint race looks dry. #F1 #AustrianGP #RedBullRing pic.twitter.com/rp31LNGgve — ThePitCrewOnline © (@PitCrew_Online) July 7, 2022

Thus, a crash by a top team can trickle them down to an unfavourable position. Moreover, the crashes can also give damage to the team, and make a hole in their budget, which could have been used for further developments.

Moreover, if an engine is damaged, it will surely affect their pool. Anyway, with the Red Bull ring good for qualifying for their long straights, the sprint race is expected to be incredible, at least in the midfield.

Also read: What is the sprint race in F1 for: How many laps are in a sprint F1 race?

F1 Sprint Race Schedule: When and where to watch the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race?

UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Saturday Sprint Sky Sports F1 14:30

USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET)

Saturday Sprint ESPN 10:30

AUSTRALIAN BROADCAST SCHEDULE (AEST)

Sunday Sprint Fox Sports 00:25

Also read: Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Red Bull Ring?