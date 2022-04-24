“Certainly quite a worry for Ferrari”– Nico Rosberg explains why Ferrari is at backfoot against Red Bull in Imola

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg explains why Ferrari is at the backfoot against Red Bull ahead of the upcoming race in Imola this Sunday.

The sprint race on Saturday showed that Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are up for another battle this Sunday. The extreme competition between the two yet again gave an incredible spectacle to fans.

However former F1 driver Nico Rosberg claims that tyre degradation of Ferrari is huge at Imola. Thus, Leclerc would be at a setback against Verstappen on Sunday.

He admits that it’s a big worry for Ferrari, who are eyeing their first championship win since over a decade. Rosberg believes this situation brings a huge advantage to Verstappen.

“[It’s] certainly quite a worry for Ferrari because the tyre degradation was very big at the end there and the lap time difference between the two was quite significant. That will make it difficult for them tomorrow,” said Rosberg.

“Verstappen, that is just typical, so relentless and that is why he is one of those guys that you least want to see in your rear views rears going bigger and bigger because that guy is going attack giving it 100%.”

Nico Rosberg is happy with sprint races

Meanwhile, the former Mercedes driver is amazed by the sprint race format. The compressed version of normal Sunday races. This new format determines the grid position for the main race instead of qualifying.

Currently, this year, F1 only designated three venues, out of which Imola is one. This year, F1 also made some changes to the concept and made it more rewarding. Hence, it is exciting.

SUPER CHECO! 💪🇲🇽@SChecoPerez had a Sprint race to remember, including this super move past Magnussen 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZSuV4E2nNV — Formula 1 (@F1) April 23, 2022

“I am loving these sprint races, why not, it was really fun to watch, really good action so I am all for it,” he said. Meanwhile, sprint races aren’t getting absolute support from the grid.

Surprised by Mercedes

While Ferrari has made its comeback to the top of the grid, Rosberg is surprised by Mercedes’ predicaments. The Silver Arrows finished P12 and P14 in the standings. This is baffling for anybody to see a team struggling like this which has won straight eight championships.

Lewis Hamilton after the sprint race admitted that Mercedes got the car wrong this year. Signalling that his team doesn’t have a say in the championship this year.

