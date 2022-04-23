F1

“Charles was actually having a bit more pace” – Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc

"Charles was actually having a bit more pace" - Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Abhishek Sharma girlfriend: Abhishek Sharma IPL auction salary 2022
Next Article
"When Michael Jordan was with the Bulls, Phil Jackson asked him to trust his teammates": Steve Kerr once used the GOAT as an example to coach Kevin Durant during the 2018 WCFs
F1 Latest News
"Charles was actually having a bit more pace" - Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc
“Charles was actually having a bit more pace” – Max Verstappen concedes to be fortunate to have won the Monza sprint beating Charles Leclerc

“Charles was actually having a bit more pace” – Max Verstappen won the Monza sprint…