V-CARB Putting In Blood, Sweat, and Tears To Help Daniel Ricciardo “Push at A 100%”

So far in the current season, the eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo has scored zero points. The Australian is struggling to get a hang of the VCARB-01. This has not only affected his candidacy for the Red Bull seat but also put his F1 future in doubt. However, the V-CARB team boss Laurent Mekies ended any speculation about his future. Instead, he has revealed that the team will try their level best to make the Australian comfortable in the car.

After getting a new chassis at the Chinese GP, Ricciardo ran well in the points until Lance Stroll rear-ended him. This ended his race but there were positive signs. Mekies confirmed that while speaking with RacingNews365,

“We have been saying for quite a few races that he was more and more comfortable with the car, and it proved to be the case [in China]. I’m sure it’s not the last step forward that we will make with him.”

Ricciardo‘s first race in a new chassis would’ve helped in boosting his morale at least, but it wasn’t to be. However, Mekies has admitted some of the components of the first VCARB-o1 were hindering the #3 driver’s performance. So, after China, the Faenza team will be looking to make more adjustments.

Mekies added, “What is important is that we are nailing a bit more, weekend after weekend, what we need to give him to make him able to push at 100 percent”.

Specifically, the team will has several “boxes to tick” with the new chassis. Some of the changes will be made in the short term whilst others are planned for later in the season for Ricciardo’s V-CARB-01. Regardless, what matters is if the Australian driver can rediscover his form on the back of these adjustments by the RB team.

They are giving it their all to make Ricciardo comfortable with the car, but the former McLaren driver will have to deliver a better performance to match and beat Yuki Tsunoda soon.

V-CARB boss puts his faith in Daniel Ricciardo

Despite the initial disappointment, the team is backing Daniel Ricciardo. The RB team boss put faith in his abilities and discredited any suggestion of him being replaced. So, as he overcomes the challenges with the car along with the team, Ricciardo has the full support of his boss.

As quoted by Autosport, Mekies said, “We were starting to say that we were seeing stuff that made us understand how to support him better. So yeah, the trajectory is good. We have not reached the finish line there and we have a few things mid-term coming to help him feel better in the car and to make sure that our car suits his driving style the best.”

The Australian has his team’s support who are already seeing progress. Mekies gave some insight into his calm and composed demeanor through all this. This mature attitude from the Honey Badger is surely helping the Italian outfit slowly. He is facing a lot of criticism but the backing of the team can help in proving his doubters wrong.

If it wasn’t for the unfortunate outcomes in Japan and China, there would be less negativity surrounding Ricciardo already. However, that’s just the nature of F1. Although, this isn’t knocking Ricciardo’s confidence as he is doing this for himself and not to prove anything.