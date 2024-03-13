Charles Leclerc Adds $2.2 Million Ferrari Beast to His Extravagant Supercar Garage

Charles Leclerc is a huge fan of luxurious cars and owns several of them in his garage. Having always been a Ferrari fan, the Monegasque has now added a $2.2 million worth beast from the Italian company to his supercar garage. Although the 26-year-old has made no social media post to confirm the same, videos going viral have shown that the former Sauber driver is himself picking up his Daytona SP3.

As seen in the video below, Leclerc is taking the delivery of his new Ferrari beast himself. Soon after this video emerged, another Instagram handle posted images of Leclerc’s car being parked at a gas station.

According to caranddriver.com, Leclerc’s new beast, the Daytona SP3, is the third model in Ferrari’s Icona series of ultra-limited edition cars. This new beast takes inspiration from the trio of Ferrari’s 330 P4 sports racing cars that finished in the top three of the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race.

Since the SP3 has taken inspiration from a car built in 1967, it has several vintage elements. However, at the same time, the SP3 also has quite a modern bodywork that optimizes the aerodynamics and cooling of the car.

The SP3 is one of Ferrari’s limited-edition cars as the Italian company only plans to build 599 of them. As per the report, Ferrari has sold all their pieces. They have sold 499 of the 599 pieces to customers who already have purchased one of the previous Icona series cars.

The SP3 has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine and 829 horsepower. This car has a top speed of 211 mph and can reach 60 mph in less than three seconds. The SP3 is one of the seven Ferrari cars that Charles Leclerc owns.

Which other Ferraris does Charles Leclerc own?

According to planetf1.com, Charles Leclerc also owns the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This has a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 986 horsepower.

Another car from the Italian company that the Monegasque owns is the 488 Pista Spider which costs approximately $350,000. This has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 710 horsepower.

Leclerc also owns an 812 Superfast that has a 6.5L V12 engine, the Ferrari Roma, and an SF90. Meanwhile, other than his most recently bought SP3, Leclerc’s perhaps most astonishing car is the 812 Competizione Aperta which approximately costs $730,000. This car has a 6.5L V12 engine that can produce 800bhp. Leclerc has one of the convertible editions of the car that has a matte white finish.