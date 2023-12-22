$91 Million Worth Max Verstappen Discloses He Doesn’t Have a Private Chef – “My Girlfriend Can Cook”

Max Verstappen has accumulated a huge amount of wealth over the years. The Dutchman reportedly has a net worth of $91 million (£72 million), as per PlanetF1. Despite being so rich, the three-time champion has revealed that he does not have a private chef to cook him food.

In an interview with Channel 4, Verstappen revealed how his girlfriend Kelly Piquet cooks for him. Therefore, he can rely on her at times besides ordering from the restaurant.

When asked the same, the 26-year-old replied, “Of course, my girlfriend can cook as well but also sometimes I order. But no cooking and no private chef.”

Verstappen lives with Piquet and her daughter Penelope in Monaco and often spends time with them during the off-season. Penelope drops into his racing streams several times to tease and playfully annoy the Dutchman. Verstappen also loves these wholesome moments, making him feel like a father.

However, the three-time champion also cited that he is not the most efficient person at household chores. When it comes to taking out the trash, Verstappen tries to avoid the task as much as he can.

He highlighted, “If it’s full, then yeah I take it out”, but otherwise he stated that someone else always gets it done. Verstappen will now hope to have a relaxing break to recharge the batteries ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Max Verstappen is relaxed and eager at the same time for Red Bull’s 2024 campaign

Max Verstappen is living his dream life in F1 after struggling in the midfield in his early years. The Dutch prodigy has now won three consecutive Drivers’ Championships and looks keen to complete the quartet in 2024.

In 2023, Verstappen threw the gauntlet down with a record 19 race wins in the season. Perhaps, a record that even he may struggle to replicate next year onwards. This dominance is something Verstappen is enjoying and hoping to carry on.

The RB19 was a big contributor to the 26-year-old’s success this year. Since Verstappen believes that the RB20 in 2024 may be a similar machinery masterpiece to the RB19, he can keep his dominance going.

As things stand, things look bleak for any other teams like McLaren, Ferrari, or Mercedes to challenge Red Bull next year. Hence, the Austrian team may easily achieve a hattrick of Constructors’ titles, while Verstappen will aim to equal Sebastian Vettel’s stat of winning four consecutive championships. Vettel did so from 2010 to 2013.