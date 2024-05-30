Charles Leclerc Gives a Peek Into Behind the Scenes of Him Lying to His Sick Father About His F1 Career

As Alex Jacques commented in Monaco, Charles Leclerc told a “white lie” to his father, Herve Leclerc, about having signed his F1 contract, days before his dad passed away. While it all turned out to become a reality in a month’s time, the Monegasque felt the weight of that lie till then. Speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast recently, Charles shed light on how the same played out behind the scenes and how the same also angered his mother.

The 26-year-old stated, “It was very difficult because, unfortunately, I hadn’t signed my Formula 1 contract which was the ultimate goal for our family. But I had lied to him (Herve Leclerc) two days before he passed away. And I told him, ‘Listen I signed my Formula 1 contract'”.

Charles Leclerc then further added, “That night I said it to my mum and my mum was pretty angry with me, telling me, ‘You shouldn’t lie to your father’. And that stayed in for months. Luckily, I signed my contract a month later. He wasn’t here anymore”.

The now-Ferrari driver then cited how he knew his father was going to pass away in a few days. Thus, to make him feel good, Charles made the hard choice of lying about his contract, which came only a month later.

Charles mentioned how signing his contract eventually brought “peace” to him, knowing that he did not actually lie to his father. The 2017 F2 champion had anticipated that an F1 seat was in the offing, owing to his exceptional dominance in that season.

Thus, when Sauber signed him up for the 2018 season, Charles Leclerc felt free of the guilt of lying to his father. He cited how his father would have been proud of his success regardless, as it was his dream too to see his son get to Formula 1 someday.

All these years later when Charles won his home race in Monaco, he remembered his father. Had Herve Leclerc been around to see him triumph in the Principality, the 26-year-old would have been even more emotional.

How Charles Leclerc recalled his father on his way to winning in Monaco

Charles Leclerc had been extremely unlucky at his home race in Monaco previously. He did not even get a podium across any Formula category as he suffered multiple retirements in almost every race he drove from 2017 onwards. As a result, many deemed his home race as a “curse” for the Monegasque.

However, Leclerc put the pressure of previous disappointments behind him as he dominated the 2024 Monaco GP weekend. He registered pole position on Saturday before leading every lap during Sunday’s race to win his maiden Monaco GP.

Speaking of his missed chances before, Leclerc highlighted (as quoted by Formula1.com), “I’ve had two opportunities in the past that I’ve lost with things that weren’t really in my control, and that was extremely difficult to manage those very difficult moments.”

The perfect time to bring this artwork back (via @charles_leclerc) pic.twitter.com/gg3WIkKucE — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 26, 2024

After eventually winning the prestigious race in his backyard, Leclerc got emotional and mentioned how he remembered his father, mother, and everyone who supported him to make him the successful F1 driver that he is today. He added how the Monaco GP win felt like an accomplishment for not only his dream but also his father and mother’s.

While Charles Leclerc recalled how he used to watch this race with Herve, it was his mother who stood strong by him even after his father passed away. Thus, dedicating this victory to her was equally important for the 26-year-old.