“Fred is Not My Girlfriend”: Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton’s Good Relationship with Vasseur

A past connection from his GP2 days with Frederic Vasseur was one of the key factors in Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari. Likewise, the French boss also has had a long working relationship with Charles Leclerc, who will be Hamilton’s teammate in 2025. While Leclerc is happy to have Hamilton on board, he also has kept things professional with him and so is his bond with Vasseur.

In an interview with Gazzetta at the Trento Sports Festival, Leclerc gave his thoughts on the team dynamics at Ferrari, with Hamilton’s arrival in context. When told that another driver in 2025 with a “long-standing special relationship with Vasseur will arrive at Ferrari“, Leclerc jokingly replied, “But Fred is not my girlfriend.”

He mentioned how he was aware of Hamilton‘s equation with Vasseur and knew about the negotiations behind the scenes to bring the Briton on board. Leclerc added, “For me, having him will be an additional challenge with everything he has won. I am very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can’t wait because you can learn from every teammate.”

With all this in mind, the #16 driver will face a steep challenge from Hamilton next year. While he beat another multiple-time world champion in Sebastian Vettel back in 2019, Hamilton as a teammate is perhaps Leclerc’s greatest litmus test in F1.

If the Monegasque driver can match up to Hamilton’s consistency in qualifying, racecraft, and tire management, and compete with him closely for the championship, he will silence all his doubters. That said, Leclerc will miss the off-track bond he has developed over the last four years with Carlos Sainz.

As for the Spaniard, even if he doesn’t wish to leave Ferrari, he understands the logic behind the team wanting to replace him with a seven-time world champion.

Sainz has no bad blood with Ferrari or Leclerc

Discussing his perspective of Ferrari signing Hamilton, Sainz recently stated about his eagerness to stay at the legendary Italian outfit. Earlier this year, he was negotiating for a multi-year deal to continue as a Ferrari driver. However, Hamilton’s interest in moving to Maranello spoilt his plans.

Speaking of the same, Sainz said, “I remain convinced that if Hamilton had not wanted to end his career at Ferrari, I would have extended. You can’t say no to a seven-time world champion.”

Still, Sainz doesn’t have a “bad word for Ferrari” and he knows that even the team is amicably ending their four-year association with him. As for Leclerc, he has developed an excellent dynamic both on and off the track with Sainz.

The duo have had their intense moments on track, but have always worked together as a unit for Ferrari. With the six final races of their tenure together, it will be an emotional parting as well for both drivers, as the Monegasque may not find a like-minded peer like Sainz as a teammate in the future.