Reports of Max Verstappen Installing Simulator Inside $16 Million Private Jet Were False According to Red Bull Boss

Earlier this year reports of Max Verstappen having a racing simulator installed in his own private jet came up. When Helmut Marko broke this news to the world, not many were surprised, only because of how passionate Verstappen actually is about sim racing. The Dutchman spends a large amount of time on his simulator and even competes in various big tournaments around the world.

However, having a sim racing set up on an airplane did seem a bit bizarre. Verstappen has his own private jet that costs $16 million so he can choose to have whatever he wants in it. In January, Marko said that Verstappen wants to have a simulator in it, just so that he can practice when he is flying. Now, the Red Bull chief advisor claims that he ‘misunderstood’.

Helmut Marko riep onlangs dat Max Verstappen een simulator in zijn vliegtuig had laten bouwen. Marko had dat alleen verkeerd begrepen, zegt de tweevoudig wereldkampioen zojuist. Simulator wordt gebouwd in zijn motorhome, niet in zijn privéjet. #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) February 3, 2023

Now, the Red Bull chief advisor claims that he ‘misunderstood’. According to Marko, Verstappen will have a new sim racing setup. However, it will be installed in his new motorhome, not his private plane!

Verstappen’s ‘supervillain’ like private jet

Built in simulator or not, no one can deny that Verstappen’s private jet is very fancy. The Red Bull driver bought the jet in 2020 for a reported $16 million. He bought it from Richard Branson and changed its color to black and orange to represent his home country, The Netherlands.

#HELMUT: “He (Max) has had his private jet converted so that he can also sim race in the air in the future.” Max Verstappen everyone 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/3s3oLFPMQx — Max Verstappen Updates (@MV_Updates) January 25, 2023

The livery that Verstappen chose for his private jet has led to certain fans calling his plane ‘suppervail-esque’. Unfortunately, Verstappen will have to wait until his jet has landed to carry on with his sim racing practice, since there is no simulator in there after all.

Max Verstappen joins Lewis Hamilton in taking stance against FIA

Ahead of the 2023 F1 season, the FIA released a set of rules which state that no driver is allowed to make any political or social statement without prior permission. This means that the drivers can’t use the sport as a platform to speak out against social causes or events that need to be under the spotlight.

Several current and former F1 drivers have called this rule a joke. Lewis Hamilton has been the frontrunner in defying this rule so far, and insists that he will continue to protest no matter what.

The 38-year-old will be happy to see that his on-track rival Verstappen has joined hands with him to speak out against the very same issue. Verstappen feels that having his new law in the sport was not necessary whatsoever.

