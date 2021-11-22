F1

“I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle”: Fernando Alonso wants to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2022

"I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle": Fernando Alonso wants to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2022
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Magic Johnson would not have played as a point guard in this era": Isiah Thomas explains how the Lakers legend would have played differently, akin to Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle": Fernando Alonso wants to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2022
“I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle”: Fernando Alonso wants to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2022

Following his sensational podium in Qatar, Fernando Alonso believes he is ready to challenge Mercedes…