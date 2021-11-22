“I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle”: Fernando Alonso wants to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2022

Following his sensational podium in Qatar, Fernando Alonso believes he is ready to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull for the title starting 2022.

After spending this season readjusting to Formula 1 after a two-year sabbatical, the two-time world champion now feels that he is ready to fight for the championship come 2022.

The podium finish in Qatar made Alonso the third driver in the last 35 over the age of 40 to stand on the podium in F1. The Spaniard has now joined the likes of Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell.

As Formula 1 is set to head into next year with radical changes concerning the regulations, Alonso fancies his chances to have a go at the title once more in 2022.

“Well, it’s difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next few years,” said Alonso.

“But yeah, I would love to be in the fight with them [Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen] whoever makes a good car next year. I think it’s a reset for everybody and it’s up to us to produce a fast car.

“It’s not like this year, which was a continuation of the last campaign but, in 2022, everyone has the same cards, so we need to play smarter and hopefully produce a fast car.”

“If we are in that position I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle, and let’s see.”

Seven years too long for Fernando Alonso

Sunday’s race in Qatar has ended an F1 podium-less run of seven years for the Spanish driver. His last podium was with Ferrari in 2014 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Despite the F1 podium drought, Alonso has not been missing stepping on the podium in other parts of the world of Motorsport. His time in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota showed him success.

“Your career sometimes goes up and down,” said Alonso as he looked back on his long and storied career so far.

“I had wonderful moments two, three years ago winning Le Mans, winning the World Championship in Endurance, etc, but obviously coming back now in preparation for 2022, and the new rules, to have this podium now feels really nice.”

