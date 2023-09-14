Charles Leclerc Manifested Ferrari Dream on PlayStation While Fantasy-Fighting Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc is the man every Italian racing fan has their hopes attached to. The 25-year-old is famously considered the driver who will be the one to bring back Ferrari’s glory days. Leclerc has gained a huge following in motorsports due to his exceptional driving skills and humble personality. Each fan wants to see the Monegasque achieve just one dream- win the driver’s title with Ferrari. Having come relatively close to achieving it before, Leclerc looks like the right man for the job, and the rumored 5-year extension deal might prove to be the perfect move from Ferrari.

Leclerc’s first year (2018) in F1 marked the entry of the first Monegasque driver on the grid since Olivier Beretta in 1994. Driving for Sauber, Leclerc partnered up with Marcus Ericsson, whom he out-qualified seventeen of twenty-one times. During the season, he became only the second Monegasque driver to score points in F1 after Louis Chiron in 1950.

Ferrari soon took notice of the driver, poaching him merely a season after his F1 debut. This move marked the beginning of Leclerc’s ‘big-league’ career alongside Sebastian Vettel- someone Leclerc only raced against in video games.

Charles Leclerc saw his PlayStation dream come true with a move to Ferrari

Like every fan of the sport, Leclerc, too, spent hours playing the F1 video game. Rising through the ranks in the lower leagues, the Monegasque not only put in the hard work, but he also found some leisure time to enjoy the sport he loved, minus the real-world competition. In an interview with BeIN Sports, the 25-year-old addressed the change he saw in his life in a mere two years.

“Everything was going so fast. I was playing against Seb on my PlayStation, two years before. Two years later it was a little different, I was in the real car.”

Vettel had high hopes for his new teammate since the beginning of the 2019 season. He predicted the Monegasque would act as a “full rival” in their first year as partners, and the competition between the two Ferrari drivers would be very close throughout the season. Vettel added that he believed they would share tough battles but also have a lot of fun together.

Leclerc loved Ferrari even as their test driver

Leclerc’s official entry into the F1 circuit dates back to 2017, when he joined Ferrari as their test driver. A 19-year-old Leclerc was having the time of his life by being able to drive for the famous Prancing Horse. After testing the 2017 Ferrari car for the first time, a shy Leclerc stood in front of the camera to give his thoughts on the car and his potential future in F1.

Speaking about being able to drive a Ferrari, the Monegasque said it was a special feeling that words couldn’t describe. He added he loved the car and was able to attack its corners, which he would love to do while racing in the car. Leclerc also said he felt ready to become a driver in F1, having completed all of the previous steps. Although he did not get his call up right away, when the opportunity came, Leclerc grabbed it with both hands and is now Maranello’s favorite son.