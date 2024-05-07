Lewis Hamilton Arrives at 2024 Met Gala: Who He’s Wearing and Significance Explained

After a hectic Miami GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton finds himself gracing the iconic steps of the Met, ready to celebrate fashion’s biggest night. This isn’t Hamilton’s first rodeo and he surely didn’t turn up like it. Hitting the nail on the head with this year’s dress code, ‘The Garden of Time,” Hamilton once again ensured he got his message across.

As usual, Hamilton did not disappoint. Serving fashion week on the paddock week in and week out, Hamilton had the expectations high. Complete with a backstory and a special easter egg, Hamilton talked about his custom Burberry ensemble with Vogue. “What I really like about the Met… is they’re able to really deep dive into the theme. And so, I did a lot of research.”

Hamilton then narrated the heartfelt tale of an 18th-century gardener who inspired his look for the night. Teasing this same revelation on his recently debuted finsta @indegoblack, Hamilton shared the image of John Ystumllyn, the same gardener he talks about on the carpet. Sharing Ystumllyn’s triumph through adversity, Hamilton once again ticked all the boxes on his fashion checklist.

In a small twist, Hamilton revealed something special about the inside of his jacket. “Right here is a poem by a guy called Alex Wharton… a black poet from England as well.”

And because it’s Lewis Hamilton, the look was completed with a neckpiece, and it too had a story. “I like that the thorns here are ready to show the pain through that slavery trade time.” Explaining his process, Hamilton added, “I like to get deep with it… you have to [take the theme seriously], you have to get in character.”

He brought his ideas to Daniel Lee, the big brains at Burberry, and was thankful to them for executing his vision. Eric McNeal, his stylist, brought the ideas to reality as Hamilton had everyone gushing over his outfit and everything it stood for.

Lewis Hamilton Met Outfit breaks the internet

Hamilton certainly won over the internet, because everyone loved the vibe. The story, the thought process and the overall look itself started making waves on X.

The look, although fabulous, wasn’t what caught everyone’s attention. Hamilton’s efforts and the message took its deserved spotlight.

And once again, Hamilton proved himself to be the fashion icon he is. Classy yet far from boring, only Lewis Hamilton can pull off racing on Sunday and Met on Monday.