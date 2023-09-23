Charles Leclerc’s Top Aide Reveals Ferrari’s Main Weakness Against McLaren That Could Make Them Lose Podium Chances

McLaren is entering the Japanese GP as a strong contender to fight for a race win. While the previous notion was that Ferrari and Red Bull would fight it out once again in Suzuka, things have taken a new turn following McLaren’s upgrade pack. Another reason behind the change in dynamics was the worrying radio conversation between Charles Leclerc and his race engineer during FP3, subsequently quoted by ‘X’ user Tami.

Advertisement

The two practice sessions on Friday saw Ferrari finishing P2 and P4 each round, while McLaren’s Lando Norris clinched a P3 finish in both sessions to announce his team’s intentions for the race. FP3 saw a major change in the scenario as the McLarens were much more on pace with a P2 and P3 finish. Norris’ fastest lap was a mere 0.240s slower than P1 holder Verstappen, while Piastri was only 0.288s slower in third.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1705103723133837810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As for the Ferraris, Leclerc and Sainz finished 5th and 6th, respectively. Seeing themselves not on pace, Leclerc provided a bleak update for the Ferrari garage, which could also indicate a non-podium finish.

Charles Leclerc provides a grim update about the SF23 in Suzuka

Compared to FP1 and FP2, Ferrari did not had a great time during FP3 as their fastest time of the day was slower than Friday’s. While both McLaren drivers showed considerable improvements right before the qualifying session, a worrisome exchange happened between Leclerc and his race engineer, Xavier Padros, as quoted by Tami on the social media platform, ‘X.’

“Where are we losing compared to McLaren?”- Leclerc. “Compared to Norris, we are losing half a second in S1, half a tenth in S2, you are faster by a tenth in S3. So mainly S1.”- Xavi. “There is no more what I’ve done there.”- Leclerc.

Despite putting in a strong performance in the final practice session, the McLaren drivers aren’t favorites for a race win. Heading into the race with major changes to their car, McLaren’s best hopes still lie in a podium finish as the championship leaders are touted as the favorites to win the race.

Red Bull to return to winning ways in Suzuka

Following the sessions on Friday, the Ferrari drivers conceded it would be almost impossible to defeat Red Bull in Suzuka. In a report by F1.com, Leclerc claimed even if Ferrari had the perfect car, they wouldn’t be able to get the better of the championship leaders. Sainz, too, claimed the best they can do is be “there or thereabouts behind Red Bull and Max.”

Advertisement

Even the McLaren drivers are wary of vying for a race win just yet, with Oscar Piastri claiming that a race win might be too much of a stretch for his team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1704752518239047784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With a huge deficit between Red Bull and the top contenders for the Japanese GP, there could be signs of the return of ‘Red Bull Normalcy’ in 2023. Barring the Singapore GP, the Milton Keynes-based team won all other races comfortably. The team has enjoyed one of the most dominant runs in the history of the sport and would aim to reassert their dominance over the rest of the grid after a dreadful campaign in Singapore.