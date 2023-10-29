Fernando Alonso Teases ‘Scandalous’ Moment With FIA Stewards

Fernando Alonso was one of the many drivers who expressed their surprise when informed that the stewards were investigating them for impeding in the pitlane during the qualifying session of the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Spaniard urged the stewards to clarify the rules as he believes it would have been “scandalous” had he been penalized for the same.

Advertisement

As quoted by Junaid, the 42-year-old said, “Summoned by the stewards? I don’t expect to receive anything, because if a penalty were to arrive it would be a scandal“. The Aston Martin driver then explained how there were many cars that were stuck in the pitlane. Moreover, since he had three cars in front of him, Alonso believes it was impossible for him to move.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1718414175477608550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hence, the two-time champion said that he did not “believe it” when he was under investigation for the same. “If I had to go to the commissioners it would be a waste of time. If they also had to penalize me it would be scandalous,” explained an unfiltered Alonso.

The Spaniard then urged the stewards to inform the drivers of how they should tackle such issues, and they will do it, as none of them want to be investigated for the same. Max Verstappen also had similar concerns to Fernando Alonso when told he was being investigated for impeding in the pitlane.

Max Verstappen believes he did nothing “weird or wrong“

Since all the drivers were attempting to create a gap in the pitlane, Max Verstappen believes he did nothing “wrong“. He believes that if the stewards were investigating him, then they should investigate everyone as what he did was no different from what the rest of the drivers did.

As quoted by racefans.net, Verstappen said, “I’m surprised. Normally, I think everyone should then be called up for impeding because everyone, with this new rule, is driving very slowly in the pit lane. I don’t think I did anything weird or wrong“.

Advertisement

The Dutchman is referring to the rule the FIA came up with after the Italian Grand Prix. Since most of the drivers usually drive slowly before starting a flying lap to build up a gap, the FIA now requires drivers to not exceed the maximum lap time.

However, Verstappen believes that this new rule has done more good than bad. The 26-year-old believes that since the drivers can only create a gap to others in the pitlane, the FIA needs to show some leniency. Hence, since the rules are so complex at the moment, Verstappen wants the FIA to have more discussions with the teams about the same.