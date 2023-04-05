$1 Billion Net Worth Toto Wolff Joins LeBron James and 10 Others in Forbes List of Sports Billionaires

Toto Wolff is one of the most distinguished people in the F1 paddock. The Mercedes-AMG F1 team principal led the team to achieve 8 consecutive championships, a feat no other team completed in the sport’s history.

While Wolff has achieved commendable on-track achievements, he is just as successful in investing. As an investor, the Austrian has accumulated a net worth of $1 Billion thanks to his holdings.

This unending wealth made Wolff make it to Forbes’ 2023 list of sporting billionaires. The list includes athletes like LA Lakers’ Lebron James and Golfer Tiger Woods and other notable names of investors who made their billions from sports.

MUST WATCH 🗣”4.5 Billion was the number… Don’t worry he sent me that number a few weeks ago, I sent another one!” In a Sky F1 exclusive @MercedesAMGF1‘s Toto Wolff and @LewisHamilton sit down to talk contracts, the future and the allure of Ferrari… 👀#SkyF1 | #F1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 27, 2020

Wolff is also the only entrant from F1 on the list. Although other notable team owners like Lawrence Stroll, Michael Latifi, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have also invested in teams, they made their billions outside of the sporting side.

How did Toto Wolff earn his Billions?

Toto Wolff mainly made his earnings from his shares in the Mercedes F1 team. The Austrian owns a 33% stake in the Silver Arrows, which he purchased in 2013. He co-owns the team, the Daimler group, and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Austrian helped the team achieve a streak of eight titles. Mercedes’s commercial success and increased media attention to the sport made the value of his shares skyrocket.

First announcement of the day and it’s from Mercedes: INEOS becomes a one-third equal shareholder alongside Daimler and Toto Wolff #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 18, 2020

Wolff entered F1 as a shareholder of the Williams F1 team. He became the team’s executive director in 2012. It is believed that Wolff redeemed his investment after Dorilton Capitals acquired Williams in 2022.

He is also co-owner of a sports management company. The Mercedes Boss also has a stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, owned by Lawrence Stroll. He also has numerous other investments to his name.

The 51-year-old lives with his wife, Susie Wolff, a former racing driver, and six-year-old son Jack. He lives with his family in Monaco but also owns a property in Oxford, close to Mercedes’s Brackley facility.

12 Sports Billionaires Named in Forbes List

Toto Wolff is joined by 11 other distinguished personalities, per Forbes’ Billionaire list. This includes 4× NBA champion LeBron James and Golf megastar Tiger Woods.

Woods and James both have a net worth of $1 Billion. Both stars have dominated their sport for a long time and amassed huge wealth from hefty salaries, sponsorships, and investments. Interestingly, they are the only two athletes on the list, with all others, including Wolff being investors.

NFL’s New York Jets and Johnson & Johnson owner Robert Johnson tops the list with a net worth of $3.4 Billion. Canadian sports investor Larry Tanenbaum joins him in 2nd place with $2 Billion. Other names include David Blitzer, Mark Davis, Amy Adams Strunk, Irving Grousbeck, and members of the Steinbrenner family.