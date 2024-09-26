Charlotte Miller or Hannah St. John: Who Is Liam Lawson Dating?

Liam Lawson is all set to be the latest driver to compete in the 2024 season after RB confirmed that he will replace Daniel Ricciardo. As a new driver joins the F1 grid, fans are often keen on learning more about them. One of the common topics they usually search for is a driver’s girlfriend.

However, what will make things confusing in Lawson’s case is that publications have provided contrasting information about who he is dating. Some have stated that the New Zealander is dating Charlotte Miller, while others have mentioned Hannah St. John.

And Lawson too seems to have added to the confusion. Even though he has clicked several pictures along with his girlfriend, he has never tagged her in the posts.

However, if fans were to dig deeper, then they would know that Lawson is dating St. John. Apart from the Kiwi driver, photojournalists like Kym Illman and Mark Sutton also follow her.

Another reason why it seems certain that Lawson is dating Hannah is that she put out an Instagram story to congratulate her boyfriend on receiving the promotion to RB soon after it was announced. In her story, she wrote,

“This is just the beginning @liamlawson. I am so proud of you“.

While Lawson does not tag his girlfriend in any of his posts, that is not the case with Hannah. After attending a “Lawson family bbq,” she tagged all of her boyfriend’s family members.

Hannah is currently studying biological and biomedical sciences at Arizona State University, as per GP Today. Other than being a medical student, she is also a content creator and a model.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Miller, she has a private account on Instagram and seems to have some connections with those involved in motorsports. She is followed by Indian F2 driver Jehan Daruvala and current RB driver Yuki Tsunoda.