Liam Lawson Girlfriend: Who Is Red Bull Star’s Californian Partner

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 18: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team driver Liam Lawson (3) of New Zealand walks into the paddock with Hannah St. John before the first practice session of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After spending 2023 and 2024 as a super sub for Red Bull’s sister team, Liam Lawson finally got the nod from the Austrian team’s higher-ups. He will partner up with Max Verstappen this year, which has put him under a huge spotlight.

Naturally, with this level of attention, curiosity about his personal life is also high. A frequently asked question is: who is Lawson dating?

The answer is Hannah St. John, a Californian who graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences. She has not been a very frequent visitor to the F1 paddock, likely due to her academic commitments, but since she is from America, she makes sure to attend at least some of the races held in the States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah St. john (@hannahstjohn)

Lawson and St. John started dating in 2022 and have been together through the highs and lows of the Kiwi driver’s career. She was by his side when he made his debut, scored points with RB (formerly AlphaTauri), and when the Red Bull bosses chose Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo over him.

St. John has been a constant presence in his life and is now set to be the girlfriend of a full-time F1 driver.

Lawson has also picked up several new interests since meeting St. John. She once revealed in an interview with Motorsport that, although she was a huge fan of In-N-Out Burger—a major fast-food chain in California—Lawson initially hated it. Over time, however, he developed a taste for it, something he finds “super weird,” as St. John put it.

That’s not all.

Lawson also started listening to country music because of St. John and developed an interest in the NFL, one of the most popular sports leagues in America.

Lawson’s new love affair with NFL

The NFL isn’t particularly huge in New Zealand, but having an American girlfriend helped Lawson understand how big the sport is. Thanks to John’s brother, Lawson started following the NFL closely and even got behind the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

“My girlfriend’s brother loves the Chiefs. I think I’m a Chiefs fan more than an Eagles fan,” he said earlier this month.

However, there was another reason Lawson wanted the Chiefs to win.

The New Zealander is also a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, having attended one of their games last season with his girlfriend. On his visit, he also clicked pictures alongside some of the team’s stars — Quentin Lake and Brennan Jackson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Since it was the Eagles who knocked out his beloved Rams, Lawson revealed that he hoped the Chiefs would beat them. However, unfortunately for Lawson and St. John’s brother, the Chiefs lost 22-40 to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

It was sad that both the teams Lawson rooted for crashed out of the NFL empty-handed. But with St. John by his side, he will surely tune into more games and perhaps even explore other American sports—maybe MLB or the NBA?