Liam Lawson’s GF Hannah Joins Uber and Airbnb for Relief Project Helping Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

Liam Lawson’s girlfriend Hannah St. John has pledged to join the relief project aimed at helping Los Angeles wildfire victims. The devastating fires, which have wreaked havoc in the region, left more than 100,000 homeless, many of them without basic clothes and other necessities to rely on.

John took to her Instagram to share a message put up by Detoure, an online thrift store based out of Los Angeles. They revealed that they would collect clothes donated by some of the city’s most famous influencers—presumably John herself—for those needed.

Anyone affected by those fires can get their hands on these clothes ‘through’ Sunday, per the official announcement. John revealed that she too would donate clothes, and tagged several other famous companies, including Uber and Airbnb who joined the venture, adding some much-needed support to the city, which suffered damages worth more than $50 billion.

Lawson‘s partner not only endorsed Detoure’s mission but also shared a post from Honey By Kait, showcasing her support for multiple initiatives. Honey By Kait—a jewelry brand—introduced ‘The Hive Project’ which will be preparing care packages for those who may need them.

They urged beauty and skincare brands to step forward with donations, aiming to offer relief to those impacted during these challenging times. John, who calls Los Angeles her home, took it upon herself to share her grief and spread messages of prayer, love, and support, even before her recent posts.

“My heart is breaking for everyone in LA right now… praying for all the first responders and people affected,” she said on Friday.

F1 drivers mourn seeing their favorite city in flames

Before John took to social media, two drivers who had paid a visit to Los Angeles in 2023 took to their own social media accounts to express their sadness. Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon were both in LA two years ago, with the Ferrari driver even calling it one of his favorite cities in the world.

“Heartbreaking scenes to see what’s happening in one of my favorite cities,” Leclerc said. “Sending strength and love to everyone in Los Angeles. Please stay safe.”

Ocon too shared something shortly thereafter, recalling his visit to one of the most popular places in the world. “I had the privilege of visiting the city just over a year ago and it’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening at the moment. Please stay safe.”

The Los Angeles wildfires are set to cost over $52 billion in damages and losses, making it the most expensive disaster in California’s history (Source: Bloomberg) pic.twitter.com/LeCzt5F3A5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2025

At the time of writing, CBS reported that the fire was contained completely, but not before it spread across an area of more than 900,000 acres. Around 1,500 square miles of the city were burned, and hundreds of thousands—who will now be looking for new homes—were evacuated.