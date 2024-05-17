Charlotte Tilbury Boasts Making Bigger Moves In F1 Academy Than Drive to Survive

Earlier this year, Charlotte Tilbury announced that it will be an Official Partner for the F1 Academy. The global beauty brand aims to help and empower young women to chase their dreams. With a focus on helping people to look their most confident self via their line of products, Charlotte Tilbury also wants to break boundaries in sport with its F1 Academy partnership.

The founder of the brand appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast to shed light on the purpose of its association with F1’s female racing series. Charlotte Tilbury stated,

“For me, it was like we gotta break down these boundaries, these walls. We gotta really support these incredible women, it just felt so natural that I would end up sponsoring a car with Lola Lovingfosse”.

Given F1 Academy has young women aspiring to climb up the ladder of motorsport, it fits perfectly with the target audience of Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte then highlighted how “The launch of Charlotte Tilbury as a sponsor for F1 Academy was bigger than the launch of Drive to Survive.”

This was a big statistic to claim as Netflix’s Drive to Survive has been a dominant brand collaboration since 2019 for Formula 1. So, Tilbury’s brand partnership would be quite the hit, if it can reach the heights of Netflix’s success, be it in a different method of engagement with the sport’s audiences.

Is the Fashion industry going to intertwine more often after F1 Academy’s partnership with Charlotte Tilbury?

The fashion industry brands have not often had a big presence in Formula 1 over the years. The past decade has changed that status quo to some extent with drivers like Lewis Hamilton wearing more fashionable outfits and collaborating with several brands.

That is why, labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, Versace, and Valentino get immense visibility in the F1 paddock. Now, Charlotte Tilbury’s official partnership could further open the floodgates for fashion brand sponsorships in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Since the advent of Drive to Survive, the audience of F1 has increased exponentially with a huge subset of it being female. Thus, brands like Charlotte Tilbury and the kind of deal they have with F1 Academy is only going to benefit and perhaps help the audience grow further.