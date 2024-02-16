F1 Academy Makes Big Money Moves With Million-Dollar Beauty Brand Charlotte Tilbury

F1 Academy recently announced a remarkable partnership with Charlotte Tilbury. The global beauty brand will become an official partner of the F1 female junior series for the upcoming 2024 season. Through the partnership, the brand will become the first female-founded beauty brand to partner in an all-female racing category.

Advertisement

Charlotte Tilbury is already a recognized brand in the world of fashion. With its latest tie-up with the F1 Academy, they would receive more limelight due to the Academy’s global reach. Moreover, the collaboration between the two brands can also seem like a sharp move from both sides because of their shared interests.

The million-dollar beauty brand works with a mission to help everyone, not just women to look their best and be most self-confident through their skincare and make-up products. Therefore, their shared mission of empowerment and inspiration goes hand in hand with the F1 Academy.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1academy/status/1758416099664642115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speaking about the tie-up, Susie Wolff, the MD of the F1 Academy said as per F1, “It’s a huge privilege to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury, a brand whose values align so closely to our own. I want to thank Charlotte for believing in our mission and enabling us to reach a new audience of young women to showcase the opportunities available to them in our sport.”

Charlotte Tilbury, the CCO and founder of the brand said on the association, “My brand was created for everyone, everywhere, and as a female founder I’m thrilled that we’re the first ever beauty brand to support these powerhouse drivers through our partnership with the F1 ACADEMY.”

The real value of F1 Academy

The F1 Academy is the female-only single-seater competition that the Formula One Management started in 2023. The existence of this championship came into being right after the decline of the W Series, another all-female racing category. The upcoming 2024 season would be the championship’s second-ever season after its inauguration in 2023.

The series consists of five teams with each of them placing three cars each to have a 15-car grid. The teams are ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport, and Prema Racing. The teams use Formula 4 machinery to reduce costs and be more efficient.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1academy/status/1651821148827426816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, Formula One Management decided to provide subsidies to the drivers of the F1 Academy. Back in 2023, the drivers needed to manage $269,000 [€250,000] to drive in the competition. However, the latest season will see a subsidy of $107,000 [€100,000], which leaves the final amount each driver requires to be $161,500 [€150,000].

The rest of the costs are set to be covered by the sponsors and F1 Academy. This is in stark contrast to how W Series functioned. In the end, the cost was the main reason why the governing body had to call off the previous competition.

The principal aim of F1 Academy is all about driver development. Furthermore, they have a direct association with Formula 1, which gives them an edge over the W Series in terms of global reach. All in all, the immediate launch of the new F1 Academy following the W Series’ demise and the overall limelight provided by F1, Lewis Hamilton, and every F1 team puts them in a decent place for all female drivers to take interest in motorsport.