“Chat to Lando about the car” – Is it going to be Daniel Ricciardo 2.0 in McLaren after his recovery from Covid ahead of Bahrain GP?

“Chat to Lando about the car” – Daniel Ricciardo wants to perform big for McLaren this season after his successful recovery from Covid ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain GP.

McLaren suffered a jolt when Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for Covid, just days before the 2022 season-opener in Bahrain.

There was speculation that he might not get fit in time, with numerous alternatives suggested to replace him, including an option from a rival team, no less.

But all of that is redundant now, with McLaren announcing the Aussie’s full recovery, and intentions to compete in Bahrain. He is excited too, as he looks to make the best out of the practice sessions, after missing testing in Bahrain.

“I’m glad to be back, feeling better and ready for the Bahrain Grand Prix and season ahead.

“I was disappointed to not be in the car last week but despite being unwell, I’ve been able to keep in touch with the team, chat to Lando about the car and prepare as best as I can for the race weekend.

“I want to maximise the free practice sessions to better understand the car and fine-tune everything ready for qualifying and lights out on Sunday.

“It’s hard to know where we’ll be on the grid but it’s going to be competitive and I’m hungry to get back in the car and go racing.”

Ricciardo looking to get over disappointing McLaren debut campaign

The former McLaren and Red Bull driver had a below-par campaign for McLaren, with Lando Norris leading the way or the team. But he expects this season to be better, as he looks forward to racing with the dramatically-changed 2022 car.

“I’m determined to build on last year’s performance and use everything the team and I learned from the highs and lows to make this season one of our best.

“A new iteration of cars is something I’m no stranger to and comes with a lot of excitement.

“I’m looking forward to the battles out on track with these new cars, particularly at Bahrain with its overtaking opportunities. Let’s get some great results for the team!”

