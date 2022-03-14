“I don’t feel sympathy for him”- Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo react to Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 4

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo react to the new season of Netflix’s Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive.

Netflix released the new season of its most-awaited Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive on March 11. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo reacted to the trailer and the episodes dedicated to McLaren.

The series showed rivalry between the drivers as Ricciardo joins the new team and struggles to deliver a good performance. Following the series’ release, the team uploaded a reaction video on its official YouTube channel.

In the video, it can be seen that the team did not shy away from putting all the spicy bits from the show to get the drivers’ reaction on it.

Netflix showed Norris lapping Ricciardo at Monaco after which the former can be seen saying “I don’t feel sympathy for him” off the track. Watching the scene, Norris cackled up while Ricciardo said, “I respect that.”

Earlier, Norris had called on Netflix to avoid overdoing the show. The series documented the first lap in Bahrain where the two drivers are going side by side in turn 1 and Norris says “he pushes me off.”

The Briton explained that this bit was from a completely different race but it was used here by Netflix. Quoting this example, Norris said that there are some things that are a bit too much and he doesn’t agree with it.

Lando Norris tells Daniel Ricciardo to go faster

Furthermore, to show the rivalry between the McLaren teammates Netflix showed the bit from the race in Monza. Ricciardo went ahead to claim the victory in the Italian GP and Norris followed him to the stage finishing second.

netflix: daniel ricciardo and lando norris HATE each other 🤬🤬🤬 biggest rivals!!

meanwhile daniel and lando: pic.twitter.com/3SAPIePKIR — andy (@iiiuminateandy) March 9, 2022

However, Netflix showed it in a way where it seems as though Ricciardo’s pace was slower than that of Norris’ and the team still let the former win for the purpose of building confidence. In the scene, Norris said, “tell Daniel to go faster!”

Reacting to this particular scene from the show, Ricciardo asks his teammate, “so if I was driving so slow why did I get the fastest lap of the race at the end?”

To which Norris intelligently replies, “you saved it for the last lap.”

