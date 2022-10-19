“No one remembers Daniel Ricciardo now”: Carlos Sainz feels other drivers F1 can suffer similar fate as $50 million net worth driver

Carlos Sainz is wary of the fact that other drivers in F1 can suffer a similar fate as outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo’s move to McLaren was seen as a great move on paper back in 2021. Fans felt that a partnership with Lando Norris would take the team to new heights. But while Norris has gone on to establish himself as one of F1’s biggest talents, Ricciardo has struggled immensely with McLaren.

In his two seasons with the team, the Aussie managed just one podium finish (when he won the 2021 Italian GP). Moreover, Norris has completely outperformed him over the course of these two seasons, and McLaren felt that it was time to let him go. As a result, Ricciardo will leave the team after the four races left this campaign.

The 33-year-old is being axed, despite a year being left on his contract. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz feels that this is something all F1 drivers need to worry about. The Spaniard feels that drivers’ achievements with a team are forgotten very easily today.

People forgot about Daniel Ricciardo’s win in Monza

Ricciardo’s highlight during his McLaren stint came at the 2021 Italian GP. He started the race from P2, but finished first ahead of teammate Norris. This was McLaren’s first race win since 2012 and it was a glorious moment for the Woking-based outfit. It seemed as though things had finally turned around for Ricciardo.

However, the 2022 season has been very poor by Ricciardo’s standard, and McLaren won’t give him another chance. His compatriot Oscar Piastri will replace him at the end of the season, and Ricciardo admitted that there isn’t any place for him in F1 next year.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/4T48cDiFN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2022

Sainz feels that this is unfair, but a common occurrence today. “No sport has a long memory,” he said to Motorsport. “And I don’t think we can change this approach. Last year he won a race, but no one remembers him now.”

Carlos Sainz feels that he’s underrated by others in F1

Sainz made his F1 debut back in 2015 for Toro Rosso, and drove for Renault and McLaren before joining Ferrari last year. However, it took him more than 150 races to get his first win. It was a long awaited result, particularly because he was always seen as an exceptional talent.

In spite of that, the Madrid-born driver is often considered underrated. When asked why he’s so underrated, Sainz admitted that he has no answer to that.

Is Carlos Sainz the most underrated driver on the grid right now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AAbdNqB5Ld — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 29, 2021

The former McLaren driver believes that he’s one of the best in F1 today. It’s also something his teammates and engineers have also stated. However, Sainz feels that people still criticize him because they want him to be ‘even more spectacular’.