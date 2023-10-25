Cheers to Lewis Hamilton! All We Know About Mercedes Star’s $37 Passion Project

Lewis Hamilton has been struggling for results on track ever since the 2022 regulations reset. But that doesn’t limit his off-track success, with his initiatives being blessed by his elite hand. Recently, Hamilton’s vegan burger chain, Neat Burger, has crossed the elusive $100,000,000 mark valuation recently. What’s more, his push for diversity and equality in motorsports has been gaining immense traction, too. To carry forward the same momentum of success off the track, Hamilton has come up with a new endeavor, which will cost $37.

Hamilton has been a very staunch and vocal supporter of the social causes he’s backed. Back in 2021, ‘The Hamilton Commission’ report kickstarted a conversation about more black and ethnic representation of the UK community in the sphere of motorsports. His charitable foundation, Mission44, is also on a similarly ambition mission, trying to reach the grassroots to uplift deprived demographics and make the dream of sustainable equality a reality in this sport and the wider circles.

The 7x champion’s commercial ventures have been blooming as well. His personalized clothing and lifestyle brand, +44, has gripped his fanbase and is growing by leaps and bounds. All in all, the Briton has been transcending his reach and platform globally through his exploits both on and off the track.

Lewis Hamilton debuts his passion project ‘Almave’

Lewis Hamilton has introduced his latest endeavor to the entire world. Christened ‘Almave,’ the non-alcoholic spirit reminisces of Tequila and is crafted meticulously from blue agave found specifically in Jalisco, Mexico.

Speaking about what prompted him to delve into the world of spirits, Hamilton told Women’s Wear Daily, “I’ve always loved tequila for its taste, but there are times when I don’t want the alcohol part of the deal and I know that there is a growing group of people who want the same.”

Hamilton’s latest venture is going to leave fans spoilt for choice. WWD reported that the 20-calorie novelty would bear two variants. “Almave Ámbar, which is designed for sipping, and Almave Blanco, made for mixing.” Ámbar would retail for $38.99, while Blanco would go for a price of $36.99 for a 700ml bottle. Moreover, the brand has a planned expansion into the US, and other select international markets lined up for 2024.

Hamilton pulls a marketing masterclass for Almave

The Briton used his massive pull on social media to his advantage while promoting and teasing his latest venture into the world of non-alcoholic beverages. He used some really clever and ingenious marketing techniques to disseminate the hype through his social media channels and handles.

For instance, as Sports Illustrated reported, “Almave seemed to be the inspiration behind Hamilton’s cryptic username that was spelled backward as ‘ev10am26la.'” Hamilton even teased Almave during the Japanese GP when he debuted the then-unnamed drink in the media pen during an interview.

It’s no secret that his Vegan lifestyle and other allied health interests have pushed him to give Almave the green signal. And now, it’s being reported that the 2023 Mexican GP weekend is going to see Hamilton letting his fans get the first ‘taste’ of the same!