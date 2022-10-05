Lewis Hamilton visits Kingsford Community School as a part of his mission 44 campaign

Lewis Hamilton recently visited the Kingsford Community school in London as a part of his charity Mission 44.

Lewis Hamilton visited the Kingsford Community school as a part of his charity, Mission 44. The charity was founded by Hamilton himself in order to empower young people from underserved communities.

Hamilton’s visit to Kingsford Community School was in partnership with teach first UK with the goal of increasing the number of teachers of colour in STEM schools.

The seven-time world champion has been a keen advocate for diversity and inclusivity and has also established the Hamilton Commission with the goal of improving the representation of black people in motorsport.

This is one of many off-track activities that Hamilton is involved with. The 37-year-old F1 driver is also a massive fashion icon and has collaborated with several big names to express himself through outlandish clothing.

Recently, the Brit also bought an ownership stake in the NFL team Denver Broncos. He also has a team in the Extreme E racing series known as X44 and is also currently working on an F1-themed movie with Hollywood star Brad Pitt. He has also released his new line of merchandise known as plus 44.

Representation in teaching matters. That’s why a year ago today, we launched our partnership with @TeachFirst to recruit more Black STEM teachers. To see the importance of this work, our founder, Sir @LewisHamilton visited Kingsford Community School. #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/M7PoiOMggX — Mission 44 (@mission44) October 5, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton collaborates with $100 Million worth Japanese artist for his +44 clothing range

Lewis Hamilton names school “the worst time of his life”

After being impressed by how schools operate now as compared to his days on his visit, the seven-time world champion described his experiences in the school as the worst. Hamilton also participated in several activities at the school.

Speaking about his visit the Mercedes star said that the headmaster of the school is the first black headmaster he has seen in his life. He said that if he had studied in a school like this, his life would have been different.

In his younger years, when going through the ranks in karting, Hamilton had been discriminated against his colour, something which the Brit has spoken about quite a bit.

So proud of this work. Thank you to the students and teachers for having me. #WorldTeachersDay https://t.co/0DX8pyh2uN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 5, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton net worth 2022: How 103 race winner saw $44.5 million rise in his personal wealth

What is Mission 44?

Mission 44 is a charitable organization that was launched by Lewis Hamilton. The Charity aims to empower young people from underserved communities.

The charity also looks to address issues such as inequality. They mainly look to transform the lives of young people who face discrimination and disadvantage.

Mission 44 is one of Hamilton’s many off-track activities. It is part of Hamilton’s long fight for change in the fight against inequality and discrimination.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton has “pretty epic” experience working with $300 million Hollywood Superstar