Christian Horner Boasts Red Bull Is the Only Team After Ferrari to Provide All Technical Facilities Under One Roof

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Red Bull has ambitious plans for the future, as the Milton-Keynes-based outfit lays down its roadmap for being F1’s most complete team. Christian Horner is proud of what Red Bull has achieved, and compares the team to Ferrari, declaring they are a step ahead of the rest.

An F1 team requires complex operations, with each technical department needing a designated area from where it can work. From 2026 onwards, Red Bull will have all of it under one roof when RBPT (Red Bull Powertrains) officially starts manufacturing engines.

“We are now taking our destiny completely into our own hands,” Horner tells Motorsport. “Apart from Ferrari, we are the only team in Formula 1 that has its engine and chassis departments on the same site by 2026.” 

Horner then points out that Mercedes too, has two different locations they operate out of.

While Red Bull‘s plans don’t guarantee success, they will certainly make operations easier for the entire team. Horner will be able to oversee the workings of all the departments without having to travel to different places.

This was made possible by Red Bull starting a partnership with Ford. They officially join hands from 2026 onwards, the same year Honda departs for Aston Martin. Although, apart from this expansion, the structure of the team is also undergoing a major overhaul.

Red Bull embarking on a brand-new era

There have been a lot of changes at Red Bull over the last few months. First, long-time Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey announced he would leave. Then, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley’s exit was made official.

Many have linked these exits to the internal turmoil that made big news earlier this year. But, Horner and technical director Pierre Wache insisted that Red Bull would restructure without any issues.

With the engines being the focal point of the 2026 regulation changes, Red Bull will be hoping that its partnership with Ford turns out to be successful. If not, they could enter a slump that would be difficult to come out from.

