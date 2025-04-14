Ex-Ferrari Boss Feels ‘Sad’ for Fernando Alonso’s Misfortune

Despite winning 33 races and two world championships, Fernando Alonso’s F1 career has always carried an undertone of regret—of not achieving more. And that sentiment isn’t just Alonso’s. It’s shared by many in the F1 community.

Since debuting in 2001, Alonso has made some questionable career decisions, particularly in the latter stages of his journey, which have limited his chances of consistently fighting at the front. Leaving McLaren for Renault in 2008 and then rejoining McLaren during their darkest days in 2015 are just two examples.

Now 43 and entering the twilight of his career, Alonso finds himself struggling at Aston Martin, with the belief he once placed in them now coming under serious scrutiny.

Aston Martin’s mechanical package with Alonso as driver was not always bad. In 2023, when the Spaniard joined them following a two-season stint with Alpine, the team had produced a blisteringly fast car. Alonso grabbed eight podium finishes that season, and there were shouts of a potential title-winning season being in sight. But since then, they’ve kept falling down the pecking order—something ex-Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo laments.

To understand the downfall, let’s compare Alonso’s 2025 season to the last two.

In 2023, he had three podium finishes in the first four races, and was the fastest on the grid behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. In 2024, Alonso and Aston Martin took a step back, with P9, P5, P8, and P6 in the opening four rounds. This year, Alonso has zero points.

The Spaniard has suffered two DNFs in this period, and is 17th in the Drivers’ standings.

Di Montezemolo, who was in charge of Ferrari during Alonso’s time in Maranello, said to DAZN, “I’m very sad for Fernando… a driver like Fernando, at the end of his career, with such an uncompetitive car, is truly sad.”

Fernando Alonso’s steering wheel has come off The Spaniard is back in the pits now as Aston Martin investigates the issue #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/fV1INSJYM4 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 11, 2025

The AMR25 has failed to inspire any sort of confidence to compete consistently—even in the midfield. Things have gotten so bad that a man who once fought for Grand Prix wins is now chasing small victories like chasing points, and has even fallen short of that goal.

That said, this debacle comes during a period of transition for Aston Martin. Team owner Lawrence Stroll has signaled his ambition to build the team into championship contenders, with the 2026 regulation reset right around the corner.

In pursuit of that vision, Stroll Sr. has invested heavily in infrastructure, including a $200 million wind tunnel. He has also brought onboard two major names: Honda and Adrian Newey—a duo that previously oversaw Verstappen’s rise to four world titles.

Naturally, if Stroll’s long-term vision materializes next season, Alonso’s wait will have been worth it all along.