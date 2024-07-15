mobile app bar

Christian Horner Explains Why Engineers Are Leaving Formula 1

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2024 F1 silly season has seen more than just the movement in the driver market. There has been significant movement in the technical talent market as well, with engineers shifting between teams or leaving the sport entirely. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has now provided insights into why this is happening in the sport.

Horner pointed out that many engineers are moving to other industries, stating, “There is more money there for a less stressful life.” According to the Red Bull team boss, a major factor contributing to this trend is the budget cap introduced in F1 as per a report from Auto Motor und Sport shared by Junaid Samodien on X.

Teams operating below the cost cap limit can offer better salaries or more attractive positions to lure talent from other teams. A perfect example of this happening is when Red Bull couldn’t retain Rob Marshall, who went to McLaren due to a better offer and role.

However, Horner warned that this situation may eventually reach a saturation point as teams will start hitting their budget cap sooner rather than later. Horner’s concerns extend beyond just the budget cap. The Briton also highlights a shift in the work culture among younger engineers.

As Horner explained, there’s a noted decrease in “motorsport nerds,” and many new engineers are seeking more flexible working conditions, including shorter work weeks and increased home office opportunities, which ultimately leads to poor on-track results in a sport as competitive as Formula 1.

Horner predicts the future of F1 if things don’t change

Looking to the future, Horner suggests that the current situation will lead to shrinking team sizes in Formula 1. Teams might opt for smaller, more focused groups of highly talented individuals.

This is also a result of the fact that universities are no longer a guaranteed source of talent for F1 teams, suggesting a potential shortage in the pipeline of new engineering talent entering the sport.

Another factor that is starting to play a role in depleting the workforce in F1 is the unprecedented rise of generative Artificial Intelligence technologies. AI is already starting to replace humans for some tasks, particularly at the lower end of the pay scale.

