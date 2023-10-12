Christian Horner Praises Daniel Ricciardo for Not Letting His Selfishness Overpower for His Own Good and Risk Missing His ‘Home Race’

Following his injury during the Dutch GP weekend, Daniel Ricciardo was eager to make a comeback to racing in Qatar. However, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner talked the Australian out of it and delayed the much-anticipated return. Owing to the grueling conditions in Qatar, Horner did not think it would be ideal for Ricciardo to return.

Qatar was as bad as it gets for an F1 driver. Burning cockpits, throwing up while racing, drivers too weak to get out of their cars after the race, and some drivers almost passing out- it all happened once the racing ended at the Losail International Circuit. The conditions could have aggravated Ricciardo’s condition, which is why Horner was happy to know the Australian listened to his advice.

Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo being respectful of his wishes

The Qatar GP’s main highlight, apart from Verstappen’s inevitable championship win, was going to be the re-return of Daniel Ricciardo to racing in 2023 following his crash in late August. However, fans did not get to see the Honey Badger race as Christian Horner advised him to stick to the sidelines for one more race.

Following the same, SpeedCafe quotes Horner as being appreciative of the maturity of Ricciardo after he chose to listen to Horner’s words and not give in to his emotional side.

“I think it was right (for him) to miss the race particularly, as it turned out, with the conditions that we had, it could have been very testing for him. So I think to have had that extra, if you like, 12 days, in the run-up to Austin is the best preparation for him.”

With the Asian leg of F1 over, the focus now shifts to the Austin GP, where Ricciardo’s return is a guarantee. The Australian has plenty of days to prepare for the race as many people (including Ricciardo) consider the Austin GP to be his ‘home race’ despite the 34-year-old being Australian by birth.

Ricciardo to return to racing in his ‘home race’

Famously known as the Honey Badger, Ricciardo‘s presence in Austin is nothing short of a festival. He is the ‘adopted son of Texas’ as the AlphaTauri driver has evolved himself into a ‘Texan.’ Ricciardo adapted to the accent, the food, and the music of Texas as the Australian has a special connection with the Lone Star State.

Ever since he went to Austin for the first time, Ricciardo fell in love with the place, especially after visiting the Rainey Street Bar. Looking at the way people dressed and the diversity in the bar, the Australian instantly took a liking to the people. Upon tasting “some of the best tacos and nachos” from a food truck behind the bar, Ricciardo fell for the place and decided to make Austin his home away from home.

As such, there is no chance Ricciardo would miss out on racing in Austin. Even if he were still injured and unfit to race, the Australian would find a way to sneak into the car and take it out for a spin on the track as his supporters would cheer on in support.