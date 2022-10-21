“I will win Mexico GP” – 32 GP winner Max Verstappen won’t give freebies to Sergio Perez for winning home race

Max Verstappen says he still wants to win races and will not slow down for Sergio Perez if he wants to win his home race, Mexico GP.

Max Verstappen has claimed the driver’s championship. This shifts Red Bull’s focus on its main prize, claiming the 2022 Constructor’s Championship.

The Constructor’s trophy is the main prize for teams as this rewards the entire team for their efforts throughout the season. Red Bull last won the prize in 2013 when Sebastian Vettel claimed his 4th consecutive Championship.

Red Bull leads the 2022 standings by a comfortable margin of 165 points over Ferrari. A simple win by either Red Bull drivers or just finishing ahead of the two Ferraris is enough to guarantee their win.

Along with that Sergio Perez is also entangled in a tight battle for 2nd place in the Championship along with Charles Leclerc. The Mexican leads the Monegasque by a single point after the 2022 Japanese GP.

Every single result will matter for Checo as he heads into the end of the season. And If Checo manages to claim P2 in the standings, this will be the first time Red Bull pulls a 1-2 Finish in the Championship standings.

The goat ahead of the race in Austin is clear for Red Bull. Firstly, seal the constructor’s championship. And then, aid Perez finishes P2. But Max warns his teammate he will not let any loose favours for whatever the occasion be!

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel is against points penalty for Red Bull breaching budget cap by $1.8 Million

Max Verstappen won’t let Sergio Perez win his home race easily!

Max Verstappen says he is clear with his team’s objective of securing their title in Austin. And the Dutchman is aware of his teammate battling Charles for P2.

And Max says he is confident Perez can beat Leclerc. He said, “He knows what he has to do to be second in the standings. He just has to keep finishing in front of Charles.”

In a week’s time, F1 will be heading to Mexico City for the 2022 Mexico GP. This will be Sergio’s home race where the eccentric crowds sing tirelessly for their home driver, hoping to claim the elusive home GP win.

In 2021, the Mexican fans went wild as Sergio crossed the line to claim P3. Max won the race, but the entire Red Bull team paraded with Checo leading their victory lap. The best moment was Checo’s father joined the Red Bull team’s celebrations.

checo’s dad adopted max and im here for it <33 pic.twitter.com/hsNo0jlSGT — E (@escrp1) November 7, 2021

Perez’s dad hugged Verstappen and shared a wholesome moment last time. But when asked if he’d slow down to let Checo claim his home GP win, Verstappen denied saying, “Then I will win.”

He said he won’t be any such favours. Max added, “As a team, of course, we always try to finish first and second. But as a driver, I would like to win more races.”

Also Read: After $53 Million a year contract expires Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen to break Michael Schumacher’s records

Max Verstappen has been crowned the 2022 F1 World Champion. After a dominant display throughout the season where he claimed 12 victories, Verstappen sealed the 2022 title with 4 races to spare.

But this is not it. The Dutchman wants to keep performing at the highest levels and does not want to fall back. And Verstappen is still hungry to add wins to his tally.

He claims, “I still want to win races. I’m here to do the best job I can. Of course, it’s all a bit more relaxed now. But once I’m in the car, I go for the best result.”

The records keep tumbling for the mighty Max 💪#F1 pic.twitter.com/SuDjg1zH2i — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2022

Verstappen has already matched Fernando Alonso’s record of wins and championships. And with 12 wins this season, he could break a long-standing record for most wins in an F1 season if he wins in Austin.

This record is held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. They both have claimed 13 race wins during a season.

Verstappen is cool about breaking any records on Sunday. He adds, “We have four races left to do this. But of course, I try to win every race in which I start. We will see.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen sets a new record topping Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel