Christian Horner Reveals How Red Bull Could Fund Lewis Hamilton’s $250,000,000 Demands to Build the Ultimate Team

Seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton has heavily been in focus recently as the Briton is still to sign a contract extension with Mercedes. Even though both Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have repeatedly stated that they are extremely close to getting to an agreement, there has still not been any decisive update.

As the delay continues regarding Hamilton’s contract situation with Mercedes, there have also been immense speculations surrounding his future. There have also been some that have speculated that the 38-year-old could potentially move to arch-rivals Red Bull.

As such rumors continue to gain steam, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has shared his thoughts on the same. The British team principal has revealed what his team will need to fund Hamilton’s $250,000,000 salary demands to build the ultimate team alongside Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner denies the possibility of Red Bull signing Lewis Hamilton

While speaking in a recent conversation with Motorsport-Total (as quoted by Junaid), Christian Horner denied the possibility of Red Bull signing Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull team principal simply does not believe that his side has the funds to pay the staggering salary that the Briton is demanding.

According to Ceres Post, Hamilton has not only demanded to be an ambassador of Mercedes for the next 10 years but also wants to receive a whopping salary of $250,000,000 per year. Since the Silver Arrows are reportedly unwilling to pay the 38-year-old this amount, speculations have arisen that he could snub Mercedes for a move to Red Bull.

However, Horner has been quick to dismiss any such suggestions. Speaking of the same ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, he said, “We would probably have to sell the factory, to be able to pay for both. I hope Lewis will be in Formula 1 for a few more years and there have been occasional talks about joining Red Bull, but lately there haven’t been any”.

With Verstappen earning a whopping $55 million annually at Red Bull, it is fair to say that any team that has both the Dutchman and Hamilton would pay a significant amount of funds to their drivers. Hence, it is unlikely that any team can have a dream team of both these star drivers together.

Horner reveals why Red Bull failed to sign Hamilton previously

As Christian Horner revealed in his recent interview that Red Bull have previously shown interest in signing Lewis Hamilton. However, none of the previous discussions that they had with each other ever materialized as Red Bull were always content with the drivers that they had.

The first talks that Horner had with Hamilton was between 2010 and 2013 when Sebastian Vettel was driving for Red Bull. Speaking of that time, Horner said (as quoted by express.co.uk), “From 2010 to 2013, he (Hamilton) was very keen to come and drive for Red Bull, [but] we had Sebastian [Vettel] at that time and to have had two alpha drivers wouldn’t have made sense“.

And even recently when rumors have arisen that Red Bull could potentially sign Hamilton, Horner has dismissed them each time. Other than revealing the finances that his team would need to bare, the British team principal has also stated that they are very happy with their driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Since the rumors about Hamilton’s future are unlikely to cease anytime soon until the British driver signs a contract extension with Mercedes, it will be interesting to see what does the 38-year-old end up deciding.